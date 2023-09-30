Pirates beat Centennial, stay undefeated in District 9-6A

Jagger Bale (0), against North Garland on Sept. 22, had 199 yard rushing against Lakeview Centennial on Friday.

Wylie (4-1, 3-0 in 9-6A) remains undefeated at home after defeating the Garland Lakeview Centennial by the score of 41-22. The Pirates have never scored more than 30 points against the Patriots. It was a night full of running, passing and most of all, penalties.

With a total of 21 penalties racked up by both teams totaling 164 yards lost, the game was based on Wylie’s running game and Lakeview Centennial’s air attack.

Pirates quarterback Jagger Bale was one yard short of 200 as he finished with 199 yards on 12 pass completions with two touchdowns. Patriots quarterback Kendrick Sanders threw 19 passes out of 33 attempts for 295 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

Wylie was big once again on rush defense leaving Lakeview Centennial with no rushing yards. Next week, the Pirates face the Rowlett Eagles (2-4, 2-2 in 9-6A) in Garland.

By T.R Armstrong • [email protected]