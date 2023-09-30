Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Oct 2023

Pirates beat Centennial, stay undefeated in District 9-6A

by | Sep 30, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Pirates' Jagger Bale (0)

Jagger Bale (0), against North Garland on Sept. 22, had 199 yard rushing against Lakeview Centennial on Friday.

Wylie (4-1, 3-0 in 9-6A) remains undefeated at home after defeating the Garland Lakeview Centennial by the score of 41-22. The Pirates have never scored more than 30 points against the Patriots. It was a night full of running, passing and most of all, penalties. 

With a total of 21 penalties racked up by both teams totaling 164 yards lost, the game was based on Wylie’s running game and Lakeview Centennial’s air attack. 

Pirates quarterback Jagger Bale was one yard short of 200 as he finished with 199 yards on 12 pass completions with two touchdowns. Patriots quarterback Kendrick Sanders threw 19 passes out of 33 attempts for 295 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

Wylie was big once again on rush defense leaving Lakeview Centennial with no rushing yards. Next week, the Pirates face the Rowlett Eagles (2-4, 2-2 in 9-6A) in Garland.

For the rest of the story see the next print or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

By T.R Armstrong • [email protected]

State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Raiders bounce back with victory over Garland

Raiders bounce back with victory over Garland

Sep 30, 2023 | ,

Kason Atkins (6) lines up against the Garland Owls on Sept. 29. GARLAND – It didn’t take long for Wylie East to get back to their winning ways. Coming off the heels of a demoralizing 20-7 loss last week against Sachse, the Raiders (4-1, 2-1 District 9-6A) wasted no...

read more
Parks proposition on Nov. 7 ballot

Parks proposition on Nov. 7 ballot

Sep 28, 2023 | ,

Texas ranks 35th nationally in state park acreage per resident. But voters will be asked in November to help improve that ratio. Proposition 14 on the Nov. 7 ballot would amend the state constitution to create the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund allowing the Texas...

read more
City to celebrate National Night Out Oct. 3

City to celebrate National Night Out Oct. 3

Sep 28, 2023 |

Get your face painted, visit with the SWAT team, watch a helicopter land and enjoy the fireworks. National Night Out is Oct. 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Olde City Park in Historic Downtown Wylie and admission is free. Ever wonder what the police are like when you are not...

read more
Cemetery association needs your help

Cemetery association needs your help

Sep 28, 2023 |

The Wylie Cemetery Association is on a quest to gain some new, youthful volunteers who are willing to step up and get involved to ensure the cemeteries are cared for in the future Since 1899, the nonprofit has provided maintenance to local cemeteries with volunteers,...

read more
Pirates jump on N. Garland early

Pirates jump on N. Garland early

Sep 23, 2023 | ,

Wylie Pirates (3-1, 2-0 District 9-6A) return from the bye week to win their first road game of the season against the North Garland Raiders (1-4, 1-2). The final score was 35-25 at Williams Stadium in Garland. The Pirates finished with 355 total yards including 284...

read more
Raiders struggle against Sachse defense

Raiders struggle against Sachse defense

Sep 23, 2023 | ,

Sachse’s defense was suffocating all night in the Mustangs’ 20-7 district victory over the Wylie East Raiders on Friday night from Wylie ISD Stadium. The Mustangs (3-2, 3-0 District 9-6A) held the Raiders (3-1, 1-1) off the board until the third quarter. Sachse scored...

read more
Council honors longtime WEDC member

Council honors longtime WEDC member

Sep 20, 2023 | ,

Mayor Matthew Porter and Linda Ferguson honor Constitution Week at council on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Jeremy Hallock/Wylie News A decades-long Wylie resident who played a key role in the city’s expansion and growth was honored at the council meeting last week.  John...

read more
New ammo for fentanyl battle

New ammo for fentanyl battle

Sep 20, 2023 | ,

Authorities say counterfeit fentanyl is often disguised in an assortment of rainbow colors resembling candy. Courtesy DEA Fentanyl poisoning continues to claim a growing percentage of drug deaths in the state, according to the Texas Health Data dashboard published...

read more
Dry times ahead as drought worsens

Dry times ahead as drought worsens

Sep 20, 2023 | ,

Drought, generally defined as an absence of water caused by insufficient precipitation over a period of time, is as old as the Bible. “Thus I was; in the day the drought consumed me,” said Jacob as he described his hardships as a shepherd (King James Version, Genesis...

read more
NTMWD 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe