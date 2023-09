Texas ranks 35th nationally in state park acreage per resident. But voters will be asked in November to help improve that ratio.

Proposition 14 on the Nov. 7 ballot would amend the state constitution to create the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund allowing the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to spend $1 billion for new parkland.

