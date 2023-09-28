City to celebrate National Night Out Oct. 3

Get your face painted, visit with the SWAT team, watch a helicopter land and enjoy the fireworks.

National Night Out is Oct. 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Olde City Park in Historic Downtown Wylie and admission is free.

Ever wonder what the police are like when you are not being detained? Ever wonder how firefighters act when there is no fire or medical emergency? This is a chance to interact with members of both departments in a social setting.

By Jeremy Hallock

