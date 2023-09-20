Subscribe
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT RH

Dry times ahead as drought worsens

Sep 20, 2023

Drought, generally defined as an absence of water caused by insufficient precipitation over a period of time, is as old as the Bible.

“Thus I was; in the day the drought consumed me,” said Jacob as he described his hardships as a shepherd (King James Version, Genesis 31:40).

The condition can be seasonal, such as Chaucer’s “droghte of March,” or abnormal such as Texas’ record drought of 1949 and 1957 as the state received 30% to 50% less rain than normal. 

According to the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB), the economic impact of that drought was $34 billion when measured in 2023 dollars.

The second-longest drought in Texas history impacted 100% of the state between 2010 and 2015. The TWDB estimated losses from that period at $10 billion to $14 billion. According to TWDB, without the implementation of projects and grant funding to assist communities in need, the next severe drought could cost Texas $153 billion per year by 2070.

This year, about three-fourths of the state was experiencing some stage of drought at the end of August, ranging from moderate drought to exceptional drought. The affected area included about 23.7 million Texans.

