Wylie ISD bond election: where to find information

At the first Wylie ISD Board of Trustees meeting of the school year on Aug. 21, the board unanimously voted to place a $298 million bond proposal on the Nov. ballot. The election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7 and early voting is from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3.

“The election consists of one proposition to manage the fast growth of our district, avoid crowded classrooms, and maintain a high level of safety for our students and teachers,” said Wylie ISD School Board President Stacie Smith, in a statement.

The funds will be used to enhance safety and security, renovate existing schools and facilities, build new elementary, intermediate, and junior high schools, and expand the district’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) and Pre-K programs.

“We have become a destination school district and are expected to grow by 3,100 students in the next 10 years,” said Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson, in a statement. Wylie ISD currently has 19,000 students.

The bond election is a result of a 45-member, community-led Master Facilities Planning Committee made up of Wylie ISD parents, teachers, students, business owners, civic leaders, and taxpayers. The committee was formed in January and began evaluating growth and capital needs.

The last district bond election, $193.7 million, was approved May 4, 2019 by 56.6% of voters.

As of the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1, Wylie ISD’s outstanding principal for all bonds secured by property taxes is just over $409 million. The total amount of outstanding interest on this debt is almost $326 million, making the district’s current debt obligations just under $735 million.

There will be no interest and sinking (I&S) tax rate increase if the Growth Management Bond is approved and the Wylie ISD M&O property tax rate was lowered in August by 18.5 cents.

Residents can expect mailers about the bond. Schools will have banners about the bond and will share information on social media accounts. Two different handouts will be provided at school and community events. Upcoming community meetings are on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Wylie High School cafeteria, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Wylie East High School cafeteria, and Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Wylie ISD Educational Service Center.

For more info, visit the bond facts website, wylieisdbond.com.

