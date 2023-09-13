Subscribe
Annual rodeo ropes in fun for all ages

Sep 13, 2023

The grand entrance is always a highlight each year at the annual rodeo. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News

One of the most popular local events of the year — the Wylie Championship Rodeo — attracted large crowds from near and far seeking family friendly entertainment last weekend.

Hosted by the Wylie Chamber of Commerce, along with help from the city, Wylie ISD and a large volunteer force, the annual two-day event kicked off its 30th year Friday Sept. 8 at the F.O. Birmingham/Wylie FFA Ag Arena amid record-high temperatures. The following night, crowds enjoyed cooler temperatures and a light breeze for what rodeo announcer Wes Ward repeatedly referred to as “Wylie’s Saturday Night Live.”

Event goers were shuttled from the parking lot to the arena in school buses. Early arrivals with kids in tow could ride the tractor train driven by Willie Thorp, check out the livestock, or choose fair-style food such as corndogs, cotton candy, beef jerky, funnel cakes, ice cream and lemonade from concession stands and vendor booths.

