Pirates blank Titans in Homecoming

Wylie High (2-1, 1-0) picked up the win on homecoming night against South Garland (2-1, 0-1) at Wylie ISD Stadium.

The final score was 49-0 and the Pirates finished with 396 total yards; 274 of which were rushing yards.

Wylie quarterback Jagger Bale was a perfect 9 for 9 passing attempts for 122 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 85 yards and three touchdowns.

Running backs Josh Ausborne and Roman Bueche ran a combined total of 93 yards and three touchdowns.

Wylie’s defense held the Titans offense to just negative six total yards: 33 passing and -39 rushing.

The Pirates are on a bye week Friday but will return to action on Sept. 22nd at North Garland.

By T.R. Armstrong • [email protected]