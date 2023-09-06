Annual peanut butter drive kicks off in September

The North Texas Food Bank is collecting peanut butter throughout the month of September.

Annually, the North Texas Food Bank collects unopened jars of peanut butter and distributes it to in-need families across North Texas.

Last year, the area nonprofit raised $239,909 and collected 109,972 pounds of peanut butter.

Collections for the drive started Friday, Sept. 1 and conclude Sept. 30.

Residents can contribute to the drive by donating unopened, regular-sized plastic jars of peanut butter, and donations may be dropped off to the collection boxes at any of the five collection sites in the city.

This year’s goal is to collect 125,000 pounds of peanut butter for immediate distribution and raise $275,00 to purchase peanut butter throughout the year. All cities within the 13-county service area, including Collin and Dallas counties, for the food bank are welcome to participate in collections.

According to Feeding America, around 20% of children inside North Texas Food Bank’s service area are food insecure. The annual peanut butter drive helps battle the issue of food insecurity.

Individuals unable to donate in person are welcome to contribute to NTFB’s virtual drive.

For more information, visit ntfb.org/ peanut-butter-drive.