Subscribe
Collin College (RH) Fall Registration 2023

Annual peanut butter drive kicks off in September

by | Sep 6, 2023 | Latest, news

The North Texas Food Bank is collecting peanut butter throughout the month of September.

Annually, the North Texas Food Bank collects unopened jars of peanut butter and distributes it to in-need families across North Texas.

Last year, the area nonprofit raised $239,909 and collected 109,972 pounds of peanut butter. 

Collections for the drive started Friday, Sept. 1 and conclude Sept. 30.

Residents can contribute to the drive by donating unopened, regular-sized plastic jars of peanut butter, and donations may be dropped off to the collection boxes at any of the five collection sites in the city.

This year’s goal is to collect 125,000 pounds of peanut butter for immediate distribution and raise $275,00 to purchase peanut butter throughout the year. All cities within the 13-county service area, including Collin and Dallas counties, for the food bank are welcome to participate in collections.

According to Feeding America, around 20% of children inside North Texas Food Bank’s service area are food insecure. The annual peanut butter drive helps battle the issue of food insecurity.

Individuals unable to donate in person are welcome to contribute to NTFB’s virtual drive. 

For more information, visit ntfb.org/ peanut-butter-drive

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Second chances

Second chances

Sep 6, 2023 | ,

Two-time heart transplant recipient, Gynovel Henry, withDr. Abigail Souryl at UT Southwestern prior to undergoing surgery in April that also included a kidney transplant. Courtesy photo Gynovel Henry is alive today because some people cared enough to donate the gift...

read more
County to hold hearings on proposed budget, tax rate

County to hold hearings on proposed budget, tax rate

Sep 6, 2023 | ,

By John Kanelis Collin County Commissioners Court is set to approve a fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) budget along with a tax rate that will increase the tax on the average homestead in the county. Commissioners will meet Monday, Sept. 11, to conduct a public hearing on...

read more
30 years of rodeo days

30 years of rodeo days

Sep 6, 2023 | ,

A longtime family favorite event is bringing rodeo action for all ages to town Friday and Saturday, Sept.8 - 9.  The Wylie Championship Rodeo, hosted by the Wylie Chamber of Commerce and city of Wylie, will celebrate its 30th year. The gates open at 6:30 p.m....

read more
Homebuyers moving farther from Dallas

Homebuyers moving farther from Dallas

Aug 30, 2023 | ,

The Inspiration development in Wylie ranked No. 6 for closings with 290 at an average base price of $684,000, according to recent data. On the lower end, Bridgewater in Princeton ranked first in closings with 686, and third in starts at an average price of $314,000...

read more
Parent warned about popular app

Parent warned about popular app

Aug 30, 2023 | , ,

By Bob Wieland School officials are warning students and parents about the potential danger of the popular Saturn calendar and class scheduling application for high school students. The developer of the app says, “Saturn is the only calendar that supports the...

read more
WISD trustees OK $298.3M bond election

WISD trustees OK $298.3M bond election

Aug 30, 2023 | , ,

Fresh off the start of the 2023-24 (FY24) school year, Wylie ISD trustees had photo ops, campus security and STAAR updates and a tax rate and bond election to consider. During their first regular trustee meeting of the school year, officials had the opportunity to...

read more
Conservation request effective today, Aug 25.

Conservation request effective today, Aug 25.

Aug 25, 2023 | ,

Austin, Texas – Continued low wind-power generation and high demand for electricity will result in anticipated low operating reserves for the Texas power grid this afternoon and into the evening.  The Public Utility Commission (PUCT) is echoing a call...

read more
Bond election considered by Wylie ISD for Nov. 7

Bond election considered by Wylie ISD for Nov. 7

Aug 23, 2023 | ,

Trustees for Wylie Independent School District were expected on Monday to approve a $298.1 million bond election that will include just one proposition. During WISD’s regular meeting Aug. 21, the bond election and setting the district’s tax rate for the 2023-24 (FY24)...

read more
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe