Collin College (RH) Fall Registration 2023

Parent warned about popular app

Aug 30, 2023

By Bob Wieland

School officials are warning students and parents about the potential danger of the popular Saturn calendar and class scheduling application for high school students.

The developer of the app says, “Saturn is the only calendar that supports the complexities of the high school day — even the most chaotic block schedules.”

But security experts warn the app could support other features, some of which could be undesirable or dangerous.

Saturn is only available as a mobile app on iOS devices and was one of the top free apps on Apple’s App Store this month, topping Microsoft Teams, Spotify, Google Chrome, Cash App and Amazon Shopping, according to 9to5Mac.

On Aug. 14, an update went live on Apple’s App Store. “This release contains a suite of improvements designed to make the platform safer and more secure,” it said. 

The app uses contacts in a user’s device to verify that they are part of a group such as a school.

“We’ve raised the bar for the amount of contact overlap users must have with other students at a school to be verified,” Saturn Technologies Inc., said. “New features in our backend system will also proactively flag and block phone numbers that we deem suspicious from registering for Saturn. 

WISD trustees OK $298.3M bond election

Conservation request effective today, Aug 25.

Bond election considered by Wylie ISD for Nov. 7

County calls $683M bond election

Residents advised to conserve

PUCT echoes ERCOT call for power conservation 

Battle of the Pump kicks off

Wylie to host 30th rodeo

