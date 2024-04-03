Subscribe
New development on Country Club OK’d

Representatives on behalf of Congressman Keith Self presented congratulatory letters to Wylie Fire Rescue 2023 Award Winners at the Tuesday, March 26 regular council meeting.  Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

After much consternation, a change of zoning request for a planned development was finally approved at last week’s regular council meeting. 

The third concept plan was the charm for Scott Residential, owners of 25 acres of land near 605 Country Club Road. The planned College Park development includes 50 single family homes, 32 townhomes and commercial space.

At previous public hearings beginning last year, citizens and councilmembers expressed concerns about increased traffic in the area, houses that look different than others nearby, a street connection to the Presidential Estates subdivision and too much commercial development. 

The new concept plan contains less commercial development and prohibits many types of businesses including car washes, smoke shops and sexually orientated businesses. All single-family homes will be built to current zoning ordinance architectural standards and the street connection to Presidential Estates will only be used for emergency access. 

