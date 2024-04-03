Mayor talks infrastructure improvements

Mayor Matthew Porter gave his State of the City address Tuesday, March 26 at Collin College Wylie. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

Mayor Matthew Porter delivered his State of the City address to a conference room packed with city employees, educators, members of local businesses, churches and nonprofits last week.

Also in attendance at the Tuesday, March 26 event at the Collin College – Wylie Campus were State Representative Candy Noble and State Senator Angela Paxton.

Growth and road projects were highlighted by the mayor, citing Wylie has grown by 40% in the last decade and now has a population of over 63,000 with 250,000 annual visitors. Over 300 single family permits were issued in the last year, he added and only about 5% of the city is left to be developed. Sales tax revenue has been increasing 11% per year, Porter said, and topped $18.4 million last year.

The current state of road projects were discussed in great detail. From McCreary to Country Club, McMillan Drive closed for construction in December and is expected to reopen October 2025. Funded by the 2021 bond and a partnership with Collin County, updates for the $21 million dollar project include a four-lane divided roadway, a 1,200 feet bridge over federally protected wetlands and the straightening of the S-curve.

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!