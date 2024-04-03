Once-in-a-lifetime event fast approaching

Millions of people across the country are traveling to the path of totality, which includes Wylie, to view the once-in-a-lifetime four-minute total solar eclipse next week.

And while most Collin County residents will be looking skyward on Monday, April 8, school officials and local authorities are keeping their attention back on the ground.

“Any student absences due to being checked out from school to watch the eclipse will be considered unexcused,” Wylie ISD said.

Wylie students will be taken outside by classes and each student will receive a free, ISO-certified pair of eclipse glasses courtesy of the Perot Museum in Dallas, said Communications Director April Cunningham.

The glasses will have certification information with a designated ISO 12312-2 international standard.

