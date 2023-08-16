Subscribe
Collin College (RH) Fall Registration 2023

Tax relief plan signed; voters will decide in November

by | Aug 16, 2023 | Latest, news

Gov. Greg Abbott, along with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, at the ceremonial signing of SB2, the property tax relief plan. If passed by voters in the fall, homestead exemptions would increase to $100,000. Courtesy State of Texas

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

Texas voters will decide in November whether to accept $18 billion in tax relief proposed in a constitutional amendment.

If approved by a simple majority of voters, Proposition 4 (Prop. 4) on the Nov. 7 ballot would implement Senate Bill 2 (SB 2) sponsored by Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) and carried in the House by Rep. Morgan Meyer (R-Highland Park). 

The enabling measure is House Joint Resolution 2 by Rep. Will Metcalf (R-Conroe).

 “If passed by voters this fall, Texas homestead exemptions will rise to $100,000, senior homeowners will be protected from being priced out of their home, the small business exemption for the franchise tax will double and Texas small businesses will be protected from excessive appraisal increases,” Gov. Greg Abbott said at the Wednesday, Aug. 9, signing ceremony held in New Caney, northeast of Houston.

To read the full story subscribe to The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Council sets public hearing for FY24, tax rate

Council sets public hearing for FY24, tax rate

Aug 16, 2023 | ,

With the budget process winding down, Wylie council will hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24). The required hearing on Tuesday, Aug 22 will allow citizens to express their approval or opposition to the proposed rate of...

read more
Certified taxable property values increase 13.9%

Certified taxable property values increase 13.9%

Aug 9, 2023 | ,

New construction added $16.8M to Wylie’s property values which were assessed at $7.4 billion this year. File Art The average market value for a home in Wylie increased by $46,444, according to figures released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD). ...

read more
Foundation awards grants at WISD convocation

Foundation awards grants at WISD convocation

Aug 9, 2023 | , ,

Wylie Education Foundation Board President Maegan Lunte, left, along with Foundation Executive Director Windi Fuller, presents grants to Brooke Rannebarger, Ryan Grounds, Micah Pohlmeier and Jolie Martin, at the Wylie ISD Convocation Tuesday, Aug. 1. Courtesy Wylie...

read more
School starts Thursday

School starts Thursday

Aug 9, 2023 | ,

Members of That Wylie Band brave the heat last week during band camp. The 286 students selected to perform will have their first full rehearsal from 7-8:15 a.m. Friday. Kyle Grondin/The Wylie News After a summer full of administration changes and preparation, Wylie...

read more
Future facilities discussed by trustees

Future facilities discussed by trustees

Aug 2, 2023 | , ,

Wylie ISD trustees are expected to consider a bond proposal at their regular August 21 meeting and will likely call an election for Nov. 7. Trustees were presented a Comprehensive Facilities Plan at a July 17 workshop that was developed over the past several months by...

read more
Proposed budget available to public by Aug. 5

Proposed budget available to public by Aug. 5

Aug 2, 2023 | ,

Wylie officials are in the final stages of their FY 2024 budget process and expect to have a copy for public consumption by the end of this week. During the July 25 regular city council meeting, city manager Brent Parker presented several items that will be included...

read more
Send us your bugs says USGS

Send us your bugs says USGS

Aug 2, 2023 |

USGS scientist Julie Dietze is in charge of the research collection of butterflies, moths and skippers. Photos courtesy USGS It may sound like a prank, but government scientists are asking residents of six states to mail them dead bugs.  The citizen science...

read more
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe