School starts Thursday

Members of That Wylie Band brave the heat last week during band camp. The 286 students selected to perform will have their first full rehearsal from 7-8:15 a.m. Friday. Kyle Grondin/The Wylie News

After a summer full of administration changes and preparation, Wylie ISD is ready to welcome students on the first day of the new school year Thursday, Aug. 10.

Students, parents and staff will kick off the semester with events including Meet the Teacher and Meet the Raiders/Pirates.

Meet The Teacher for all elementary, intermediate and high schools took place earlier in the week. However, parents of students in WISD junior high schools will meet their teachers Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Meet The Pirate will take place Saturday, Aug. 17, starting at 5 p.m. at Wylie Stadium. At the event, students and community members can meet all fall sports teams, coaches and organizations. That Wylie Band and the Pacesetters will entertain attendees with performances, and area youth and students will have the opportunity to enjoy games, bounce houses and food trucks.

Wylie East students are encouraged to come show some school spirit at the Meet the Raiders event Saturday, July 17. Activities kick off with a ninth grade and JV Scrimmage at 5 p.m., a varsity scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. and the main event rounds out the night at 8 p.m. at the Wylie Stadium.

Parents and students can join in on the friendly competition between Wylie East and Wylie High by pumping gas at Fuel City. Patrons can select between “AHMO Fill My Tank” or “DUBEAST.” Three cents per gallon will be donated toward the Wylie ISD Education Foundation Scholarships for seniors.

Battle of the Pump is going on now at the Fuel City located at 1800 N State Hwy 78 in Wylie.

