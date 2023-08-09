Subscribe
Foundation awards grants at WISD convocation

by | Aug 9, 2023 | Education, Latest, news

Wylie Education Foundation Board President Maegan Lunte, left, along with Foundation Executive Director Windi Fuller, presents grants to Brooke Rannebarger, Ryan Grounds, Micah Pohlmeier and Jolie Martin, at the Wylie ISD Convocation Tuesday, Aug. 1. Courtesy Wylie ISD

The Wylie Education Foundation gave back in a big, bold way at the district convocation held at the Williams Center, Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Because of the foundation’s generosity, Wylie ISD personnel representing three departments were selected to receive $5,000 grants. Brooke Rannebarger, Joley Martin, along with Ryan Grounds and Micah Pohlmeier, were welcomed to the stage to receive $5,000 checks from the foundation to support department initiatives. 

Windi Fuller, executive director of the education foundation, said keeping the foundation’s mission of enhancing education in Wylie ISD as the central focus, the foundation’s board chose to provide funds to support training for new teachers, the district’s wellness program which supports all staff, and the back to school fair where backpacks are provided for any student in need. 

“This was also a great way to let all staff know the Grants for Teachers’ program is currently accepting applications,” she said. “We anticipate giving another $125,000 in classroom grants in November.” 

Rannebarger, the Wylie ISD benefits coordinator, manages the wellness program which focuses on supporting all staff physically, emotionally and mentally through various activities each month.

