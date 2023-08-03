Subscribe
Collin College (RH) Fall Registration 2023

Bale returns as Pirates starting quarterback

by | Aug 3, 2023 | Sports

For the first time in head coach Jimmy Carter’s tenure at Wylie High School, he’ll have a returning starting quarterback.

After replacing seniors each of the last two years, Wylie can feel assured that they won’t have a new quarterback manning the offense.

In fact, rising junior Jagger Bale returns after winning the District 9-6A co-newcomer of the year award, and he’ll have two more seasons as the Pirates starter. As he enters his second year as the starter, Carter is excited about what the offense can look like next season.

“Anytime you have a returning starting quarterback, and I thought Jagger did a good job of getting better each week and getting more confident,” Carter said. “I’m excited to see what he can do next season and he’s worked hard with coach [Brandon] Doty and coach [Jerod] Monk to improve his game this summer.”

Bale finished the season with 1,359 yards passing and 21 touchdowns, with 14 through the air. While a starting sophomore on the varsity team, he went through the expected ups and downs that a young player at the highest level of Texas high school football would generally have. What impressed Carter the most was his ability to battle back from those situations, including a couple of big games down the stretch that pushed the Pirates into the playoffs.

“He got more confident as the season went along,” Carter said. “Young quarterbacks are going to make mistakes, but learning from them was key and that’s what Jagger did. He trusted his teammates more and didn’t feel like he had to do everything alone.”

As the Pirates now put more expectations and burdens on Bale, they want to see even more out of his performances in his second season. That improvement isn’t just in the statistics or on the scoreboard, but in how he can lead and take control of the offense that he has more experience.

“The key will be getting us out of bad situations, or taking advantage of a mismatch the defense might give us,” Carter said. “If we have a play call that we’ve worked throughout the week but have adjustments based on what the defense shows, it’s up to him to make those adjustments and adjust the play as he needs to.”

Bale spent the spring on the baseball diamond helping the Pirates reach the playoffs there as well, and now returns to the football field and has taken on a leadership role this spring and summer. With new faces at running back, receiver, and offensive line, he’s quickly turned into one of the most experienced players on the offense.

“Watching him throw this summer he’s definitely gotten a lot stronger this summer,” Carter said. “We want to use his abilities to form our offense and allow him to find his strengths in our offense.”

Part of that use in the offense is Bale’s speed at the quarterback position. He rushed for seven touchdowns last year and developed a strong ability to feel pressure and run the ball when needed for positive gain. With a younger group of players at skill positions, his legs will become an important part of the offense this season.

“We don’t want to run him too much because we don’t want him to take a beating,” Carter said. “It’s an important part of the game today, though, so we have to take advantage of having a quarterback that can run. As a former defensive coordinator, accounting for a mobile quarterback makes the job that much harder.”

Behind Bale, Wylie has Aidan Atwell and Rocky Heuer III will be the primary backups for the Pirates. Atwell is likely to feature on the defense this season, while Heuer was the junior varsity quarterback last season as a sophomore. Both are prepared to step in if needed.

“Of course, you hope it never comes to that, but we trust both guys will be prepared and will give us a good look if called upon,” Carter said.

For more sports, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Sanders leads new-look Pirates receiver room

Sanders leads new-look Pirates receiver room

Jul 25, 2023 |

Wylie graduates five senior pass catchers from last season, leaving a void at the position for 2023. The passing game suffered through some inconsistent play early in the year, but found its footing in district play and progressed as the year went along. For head...

read more
Raiders confident in receiving options for 2023

Raiders confident in receiving options for 2023

Jul 25, 2023 |

Wylie East’s Terrell Washington Jr. was one of the top receivers in the area last season before graduation. The graduating senior, who now attends the University of Iowa, won the District 9-6A MVP, 22 total touchdowns and over 1,200 all-purpose yards. Typically a team...

read more
Raiders have depth of options at running back

Raiders have depth of options at running back

Jul 18, 2023 |

Wylie East’s offense had two explosive runners last season and will have to replace that production in 2023. With running back Tristan Lee and athlete Terrell Washington Jr. graduating and moving on, they leave a void in the Raiders' backfield. The duo combined for...

read more
Pirates confident in options at running back

Pirates confident in options at running back

Jul 18, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates have felt confident in their lead running backs the last few seasons, but are looking at multiple options in 2023. Last season, seniors Nico Lawrence and Layne Chapman were expected to take on the bulk of the carries. In the first quarter of the...

read more
Pirates replace three seniors in secondary

Pirates replace three seniors in secondary

Jul 5, 2023 |

Three veteran leaders graduated from the Wylie Pirates secondary this spring, leaving a void to fill in the secondary. Wylie’s Sean Carter, Bryan Washington and Jason Nwokedi leave the team, with all three players having at least one interception and five pass...

read more
Pirates impress at TABC Showcase event

Pirates impress at TABC Showcase event

Jul 3, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates had a strong showing at the TABC Showcase over the weekend, winning all three games. Playing one game Saturday evening at Hebron High School, the Pirates defeated San Antonio Brandeis in a dominant 66-47 victory. Over the three games, the Pirates won...

read more
Raiders win three games at TABC Showcase

Raiders win three games at TABC Showcase

Jul 3, 2023 |

New Wylie East head coach Kortney Smith got to see his team on the field for the first time this weekend at the TABC Showcase, and the early signs were positive. Wylie East won all three games over the weekend, opening the tournament Saturday, June 24, with a 57-50...

read more
Jeffers stars at linebacker for Wylie East

Jeffers stars at linebacker for Wylie East

Jun 26, 2023 |

Wylie East’s defense continues its strong returning presence on the defensive side of the ball, with two returning linebackers for the 2023 season. While first-team all-district linebacker Robert Samano graduated after 108 tackles for the Raiders’ defense last season,...

read more
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe