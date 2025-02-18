Overstreet’s play-making, Thompson’s dunk fuels Wylie East’s bi-district win

Wylie East junior Praise Olufemi (1) and senior Dezmond Thompson (3) celebrate a one-handed dunk made by Thompson in the third quarter of a 52-33 Class 6A Division II, bi-district playoff win for the Raiders over Royse City on Monday from Caddo Mills High School. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

CADDO MILLS – All of the defensive pressure that Wylie East senior point guard Parker Overstreet faced throughout District 9-6A play felt that it helped to prepare him for all of the double teams that he saw throughout Monday night’s Class 6A Division II bi-district playoff game against Royse City.

And as he stepped onto the court at Caddo Mills High School, “trust” was the one word that was reverberating in his mind – trust in himself and trust in his teammates.

There was plenty of trust between Overstreet and his Raider teammates in a dominant 52-33 win over the Bulldogs.

Royse City had few answers for Overstreet’s ball-handling and dribbling, and that led to Wylie East capitalizing on several open looks near the basket.

“We put him through rigorous training to handle that,” said Kortney Smith, Wylie East head coach. “And he’s one of the best guards in the state. Whoever is in front of him is going to have a hard time with him.”

Overstreet had his way with a Royse City defender in the second quarter. The Wylie East senior point guard burst straight ahead toward the basket, made a spin move and handed the ball off to senior Cooper Miranda, who finished a one-handed jump shot for a 22-14 Raiders lead.

After holding a 25-18 halftime lead, Wylie East took their first double-digit lead of the night at 29-18 following back-to-back baskets by seniors Emmanuel Chemirmir and Overstreet.

All the while, the Raiders’ defense was giving the Bulldogs fits, especially when it came battling for a loose ball.

“We take pride in winning those 50-50 balls,” Overstreet said.

Royse City took advantage of some offensive lapses by Wylie East to get as close as five points, but the Raiders took a 35-28 lead going into the fourth quarter thanks to free throws from junior Mikayis Abiy and Overstreet late in the frame.

Wylie East seized the momentum for good after senior Dezmond Thompson made a one-handed dunk just over a minute into the fourth quarter.

Thompson’s dunk ignited a 17-5 Raiders’ scoring flurry to end the game.

Thompson’s dunk was part of a standout performance in which he scored 16 points. Chemirmir and Overstreet each had nine points.

“He’s so athletic,” Overstreet said of Thompson. “That really got us going. That’s when the game really ended.”

Wylie East (21-11) will play the winner of Tuesday’s game between Lancaster and Shoemaker later in the week.