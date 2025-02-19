Subscribe
Mallory’s 29 points paces Wylie in dominant bi-district win

by | Feb 19, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Wylie senior Noah Mallory goes up in the air to score two of his 29 points in the Pirates’ 68-44 win over Rockwall-Heath in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs Monday from Lovejoy High School. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Wylie entered the Class 6A Division I playoffs on a six-game win streak, but four of those games were decided by eight or less points, including their last three games, on their way to winning the District 9-6A title for a third consecutive season.

But the Pirates had nowhere as much as much trouble Monday night in a convincing 68-44 bi-district win over Rockwall Heath from Lovejoy High School.

Wylie (23-11) stormed out to a 40-17 halftime lead and never looked back to book a berth in the area round later this week, where the Pirates will play Duncanville either Thursday or Friday at a time and location to be determined.

“The guys played the best game of the season for us up to this point,” said Stephen Pearce, Wylie head coach. “They played hard and competed for a full 32 minutes. I’m proud of their effort, and more than anything, got it done on the defensive side of the ball.”

Senior Noah Mallory racked up 23 of his team-high 29 points in the first half. Senior Isaiah Shurn added 11 points in the triumph. Tommy Johnson, also a senior, netted eight points. 

