Three-peat! Wylie wins 3rd straight District 9-6A title

Wylie senior Noah Mallory, pictured in previous action scored 30 points in a 73-67 win over Sachse on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

For the third consecutive season, the Wylie boys’ basketball team has won the District 9-6A title.

The clincher was a 73-67 road win over Sachse on Tuesday.

“I’m just proud of our kids,” said Stephen Pearce, Wylie head coach. “We’ve had some ups and downs this year and these kids have stayed the course. The team was very excited after that win last night.”

The Pirates’ offense was firing on all cylinders. Wylie scored at least 13 points in every quarter with the Pirates flexing their muscles in the second half where they put up 45 points.

Wylie led 25-20 at halftime and 49-40 at the end of the third quarter before surviving one last push by Sachse.

“I think everything is starting to click right now,” Pearce said. “When our defense plays well, it leads to easy shots. And the guys are really understanding how and what we are trying to get on the offensive end of the court.”

Last year’s district MVP, senior Noah Mallory, showed Tuesday why he is one of the front-runners to earn that award again this season. He led all scorers with 30 points. Seniors Isaiah Shurn (15 points) and Tosin Aiyejuto (11) also finished in double figures in scoring for Wylie.

“Noah stepped up in a big game,” Pearce said. “We challenged him before the game, and he definitely responded in a big way.”

Wylie (22-11) finished the regular season on a six-game win streak and won each of their last three games by six points or less.

“These last few games have been big for us,” Pearce said. ” I think they are understanding more and more what to do in tight games down the stretch. More than likely that will come into play in these playoffs.”

Sachse (18-15) saw a five-game win streak end.

Senior Austin Young scored 18 points to pace a balanced scoring attack for the Mustangs. Matthew Hudgins (13 points), Maddox Belino (12) and Jordan Anderson-Urune (10) also finished in double figures in scoring.

Sachse will play Rockwall in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17 at Forney High School. Wylie draws Rockwall Heath that same night, also at 7 p.m., at Lovejoy High School.