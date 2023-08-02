Sachse High School teacher named Region 10 Secondary Teacher of the Year

Subscribe
Aug 2, 2023

Sachse High School 9th grade English teacher John Murray was named Garland ISD’s Secondary Teacher of the Year in April. Recently, Murray was recognized as the Region 10 Secondary Teacher of the Year. File Photo

Garland Independent School District announced that Sachse High School teacher, John Murray, has been recognized as the Region 10 Secondary Teacher of the Year. 

“Mr. Murray’s outstanding commitment to education and remarkable teaching skills earned him this prestigious award, showcasing his invaluable contributions to the academic community,” the district said.

As he begins his 11th year teaching with Garland ISD, Murray brings a wealth of knowledge and experience said the district. He holds two master’s degrees: one in Civil-Military Relations/Homeland Security from the Naval Postgraduate School and the other in Public Relations from the University of Southern Mississippi. Additionally, he completed his Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education from Midwestern State University.

At Sachse High, Murray is responsible for instructing 9th grade English, both honors/early college high school and On-Level English. Additionally, he is the English Collaborative Learning Committee (CLC) Team Leader, fostering a collaborative and engaging learning environment for both his fellow educators and students.

Upon learning that he was chosen as the Region 10 Secondary Teacher of the Year, Murray was filled with shock and gratitude. 

“I shook several hundred hands, shared several hundred hugs and smiled for several hundred pictures,” Murray said. Now I know how winning the Academy Award feels!”

“With 80 districts and 30+ charter schools in Region 10, being nominated and selected for this honor speaks volumes about his excellence as an educator,” reported the district.

Murray’s road to success continues as his achievements have positioned him for the next step as a potential candidate for the Texas State Teacher of the Year Award.

