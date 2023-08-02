Future facilities discussed by trustees

Wylie ISD trustees are expected to consider a bond proposal at their regular August 21 meeting and will likely call an election for Nov. 7.

Trustees were presented a Comprehensive Facilities Plan at a July 17 workshop that was developed over the past several months by a Master Facility Planning Committee (MFP).

The workshop included a district demography update, review of the MFP’s work, facilities cost estimate and an election timeline to consider.

The MFP committee’s proposal totals $298,145,000 in estimated costs.

Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer summarized the committee’s findings, including four scenarios that would allow the district to keep up with student population growth.

She said the committee of about 40 individuals from Wylie, Sachse, Murphy and St. Paul included parents and community members.

Spicer said the committee’s goal was to make sure all community perspectives were present in formulating the facilities plan.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Wylie News.