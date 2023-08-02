Subscribe
Collin College (RH) Fall Registration 2023

Future facilities discussed by trustees

by | Aug 2, 2023 | Education, Latest, news

Wylie ISD trustees are expected to consider a bond proposal at their regular August 21 meeting and will likely call an election for Nov. 7.

Trustees were presented a Comprehensive Facilities Plan at a July 17 workshop that was developed over the past several months by a Master Facility Planning Committee (MFP).

The workshop included a district demography update, review of the MFP’s work, facilities cost estimate and an election timeline to consider.

The MFP committee’s proposal totals $298,145,000 in estimated costs.

Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer summarized the committee’s findings, including four scenarios that would allow the district to keep up with student population growth.

She said the committee of about 40 individuals from Wylie, Sachse, Murphy and St. Paul included parents and community members.

Spicer said the committee’s goal was to make sure all community perspectives were present in formulating the facilities plan. 

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Proposed budget available to public by Aug. 5

Proposed budget available to public by Aug. 5

Aug 2, 2023 | ,

Wylie officials are in the final stages of their FY 2024 budget process and expect to have a copy for public consumption by the end of this week. During the July 25 regular city council meeting, city manager Brent Parker presented several items that will be included...

read more
Send us your bugs says USGS

Send us your bugs says USGS

Aug 2, 2023 |

USGS scientist Julie Dietze is in charge of the research collection of butterflies, moths and skippers. Photos courtesy USGS It may sound like a prank, but government scientists are asking residents of six states to mail them dead bugs.  The citizen science...

read more
New year, new teachers

New year, new teachers

Aug 2, 2023 | ,

WISD recruits, welcomes 225 new teachers New Wylie ISD teachers were celebrated Tuesday, July 25 at the chamber’s annual New Teacher Luncheon. Photos courtesy Berry Stevens It’s crunch time for area school districts as they race against the clock to prep for the...

read more
Harry’s birthday at the library

Harry’s birthday at the library

Jul 26, 2023 | ,

Time to dust off your robes and get your wands at the ready - it’s Harry Potter’s Birthday Party at the Library! Join us on Friday, July 28, from 2- 4 p.m. as witches and wizards come to celebrate the birthday of the boy who lived. This year when you arrive, you will...

read more
TWC reports record Jobs, employment and labor force

TWC reports record Jobs, employment and labor force

Jul 26, 2023 | ,

The difference between “best” and “worst” depends on your perspective. The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) reported the state broke three records in June for number of jobs, number employed and the size of the state’s civilian labor force.  “More than 350,000...

read more
Library cooks up plans for community recipe book

Library cooks up plans for community recipe book

Jul 26, 2023 | ,

The Smith Public Library was booked all weekend with its annual Friends of the Library Book Sale Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22. The sale’s most popular section seemed to be the children’s books. Above, Amanda, Carl and August Rohleder search through bins in...

read more
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe