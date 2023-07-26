Library cooks up plans for community recipe book

The Smith Public Library was booked all weekend with its annual Friends of the Library Book Sale Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22. The sale’s most popular section seemed to be the children’s books. Above, Amanda, Carl and August Rohleder search through bins in the children’s section. Norishka Pachot/The Wylie news

Smith Public Library is creating a community cookbook where patrons can share their favorite recipes with other fellow cooks.

The cookbook is in conjunction with this summer’s “Better Together” adult summer reading challenge and focuses on community, kindness and unity, said Librarian Nina Davis.

The plan is to assemble all recipes submitted — hopefully from patrons with a variety of backgrounds and culinary contributions — into a cookbook that will eventually be published online.

“The idea spun off of a summer program brainstorming session,” Davis said. “Initially, we thought of offering a recipe swap, but almost immediately realized a cookbook would be a more permanent collection of what our residents and neighbors have to share.”

Individuals are encouraged to submit any types of recipes including ones that have been passed down from one generation to another, original recipes, classic recipes with a new twist or recipes from a publication that hold a special meaning to the person submitting them.

Recipes — and photos — can be submitted via the links provided on the library website, wylietexas.gov/adults/community_cookbook.php, with instructions that include a list of ingredients, measurements, container sizes, oven and stove temperature, name of ingredients and step-by-step instruction and much more.

