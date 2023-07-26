Subscribe
Collin College (RH) Fall Registration 2023

Harry’s birthday at the library

by | Jul 26, 2023 | Education, Latest

Time to dust off your robes and get your wands at the ready – it’s Harry Potter’s Birthday Party at the Library! Join us on Friday, July 28, from 2- 4 p.m. as witches and wizards come to celebrate the birthday of the boy who lived.

This year when you arrive, you will check in at the welcome table in the lobby to get a copy of the scavenger hunt and activity menu. Don’t forget to pick up your sticker there, too, for the costume contest, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. 

Other party activities include visiting Diagon Alley to write a birthday message to Harry and Neville. Get sorted into your Hogwarts house and play Pin the Sock on Dobby. Visit Hogsmeade to make a house tie and get a temporary tattoo. You can visit Olivander’s Wand Shop to get your take and make wand kit, then head to the Dungeon (i.e. Teen Room) for a potions take and make kit. You’ll also be able to visit with Leo, our therapy dog dressed as Harry Pawter, and you may run into the Minister of Magic too!

Leo the Therapy dog AKA Harry Pawter

The Harry Potter series was originally published in 1998 and has since sold more than 500 million copies worldwide. Every single book in the series has been a number-one New York Times bestseller. E-book and audiobook versions of the series are available instantly on hoopla. Perhaps you prefer to watch the films? If so, the library owns all the Harry Potter movies on DVD. 

Can’t make it to the party, but still a Potter fan? Be sure to stop by the library the week before the party to see all the Harry Potter themed decorations. The Children’s desk is outfitted with floating candles just like the Great Hall. The Help Desk is the place to be for Quidditch fans. Need to mail a letter? Be sure to stop by the Service Desk to see the garlands of letters just waiting for an owl. And if you wander into the Teen Room, you may bump into a giant spider or a Dementor, so enter at your own risk.

For more details on this or any library events, please visit our website at WylieTexas.Gov/Library or visit the library at 300 Country Club Rd. Bldg. 300.

By Ofilia Barrera/Smith Library

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

TWC reports record Jobs, employment and labor force

TWC reports record Jobs, employment and labor force

Jul 26, 2023 | ,

The difference between “best” and “worst” depends on your perspective. The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) reported the state broke three records in June for number of jobs, number employed and the size of the state’s civilian labor force.  “More than 350,000...

read more
Library cooks up plans for community recipe book

Library cooks up plans for community recipe book

Jul 26, 2023 | ,

The Smith Public Library was booked all weekend with its annual Friends of the Library Book Sale Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22. The sale’s most popular section seemed to be the children’s books. Above, Amanda, Carl and August Rohleder search through bins in...

read more
Murphy Express plans presented to P&Z

Murphy Express plans presented to P&Z

Jul 26, 2023 | ,

Wylie is expected to get another multi-service convenience store on State Hwy. 78 in the near future. During the Tuesday, July 18 meeting, Planning and Zoning gave conditional approval for a Murphy Express which will be located at 1001 S. Hwy 78, Lot 1 and 2, Block A...

read more
Volunteers, school supplies needed

Volunteers, school supplies needed

Jul 20, 2023 | ,

Wylie ISD is hosting its annual Back-to-School Fair at The Cross Church event center Saturday, July 29. Supplies are still needed, says Jolie Martin, WISD Family Liaison Specialist.Supplies needed include markers, 24 count crayons, colored pencils and wide ruled comp...

read more
Mayor informs sister cities about roads, future plans

Mayor informs sister cities about roads, future plans

Jul 19, 2023 | ,

Roads, tax rates, events, new businesses and growth were on the menu at last week’s annual Mayoral Luncheon hosted by the Sachse Chamber of Commerce. City employees, chamber members and guests gathered at NorthPointe Church in Sachse for the Tuesday, July 11, luncheon...

read more
Lawmakers finally agree on property tax cuts

Lawmakers finally agree on property tax cuts

Jul 19, 2023 | ,

Texas voters will decide in November whether to accept an $18 billion compromise that could cut an estimated $1,300 from the average homeowner’s property tax bill. If the constitutional amendment for tax relief is approved, the cuts would take effect for the 2023 tax...

read more
Council hears plans for badminton courts, rezoning

Council hears plans for badminton courts, rezoning

Jul 19, 2023 | ,

Construction of a proposed badminton court facility, the winner of the Bluegrass on Ballard police, fire blood drive battle, rezoning the southeast corner of Country Club and Park and celebrating Wylie’s first female Eagle Scouts topped the Tuesday, July 11 city...

read more
Bringing books to students

Bringing books to students

Jul 19, 2023 | ,

WISD Bookmobile keeps kids' reading Wylie ISD Library Media Services personnel has found a way to keep kids booked throughout the summer with its newest initiative, a bookmobile. The yellow school bus, deemed the Wylie ISD Bookmobile, has been making rounds to...

read more
Property tax relief clears Legislature

Property tax relief clears Legislature

Jul 14, 2023 |

The Texas House and Senate have completed work on an $18 billion compromise that could cut an estimated $1,300 from the average homeowner’s property tax bill. The proposal, which took two special lawmaking sessions to pass, will be put to voters as a constitutional...

read more
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe