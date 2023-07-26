Harry’s birthday at the library

Time to dust off your robes and get your wands at the ready – it’s Harry Potter’s Birthday Party at the Library! Join us on Friday, July 28, from 2- 4 p.m. as witches and wizards come to celebrate the birthday of the boy who lived.

This year when you arrive, you will check in at the welcome table in the lobby to get a copy of the scavenger hunt and activity menu. Don’t forget to pick up your sticker there, too, for the costume contest, which is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Other party activities include visiting Diagon Alley to write a birthday message to Harry and Neville. Get sorted into your Hogwarts house and play Pin the Sock on Dobby. Visit Hogsmeade to make a house tie and get a temporary tattoo. You can visit Olivander’s Wand Shop to get your take and make wand kit, then head to the Dungeon (i.e. Teen Room) for a potions take and make kit. You’ll also be able to visit with Leo, our therapy dog dressed as Harry Pawter, and you may run into the Minister of Magic too!

Leo the Therapy dog AKA Harry Pawter

The Harry Potter series was originally published in 1998 and has since sold more than 500 million copies worldwide. Every single book in the series has been a number-one New York Times bestseller. E-book and audiobook versions of the series are available instantly on hoopla. Perhaps you prefer to watch the films? If so, the library owns all the Harry Potter movies on DVD.

Can’t make it to the party, but still a Potter fan? Be sure to stop by the library the week before the party to see all the Harry Potter themed decorations. The Children’s desk is outfitted with floating candles just like the Great Hall. The Help Desk is the place to be for Quidditch fans. Need to mail a letter? Be sure to stop by the Service Desk to see the garlands of letters just waiting for an owl. And if you wander into the Teen Room, you may bump into a giant spider or a Dementor, so enter at your own risk.

For more details on this or any library events, please visit our website at WylieTexas.Gov/Library or visit the library at 300 Country Club Rd. Bldg. 300.

By Ofilia Barrera/Smith Library