Subscribe
Collin College (RH) Fall Registration 2023

Council hears plans for badminton courts, rezoning

by | Jul 19, 2023 | Latest, news

Construction of a proposed badminton court facility, the winner of the Bluegrass on Ballard police, fire blood drive battle, rezoning the southeast corner of Country Club and Park and celebrating Wylie’s first female Eagle Scouts topped the Tuesday, July 11 city council agenda.

Badminton courts proved to be a hit with city council after a proposed zoning change was approved that would allow the construction of a badminton court facility north of 3463 W. FM 544.

By Mariam Ayad

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Wylie-News

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Bringing books to students

Bringing books to students

Jul 19, 2023 | ,

WISD Bookmobile keeps kids' reading Wylie ISD Library Media Services personnel has found a way to keep kids booked throughout the summer with its newest initiative, a bookmobile. The yellow school bus, deemed the Wylie ISD Bookmobile, has been making rounds to...

read more
Property tax relief clears Legislature

Property tax relief clears Legislature

Jul 14, 2023 |

The Texas House and Senate have completed work on an $18 billion compromise that could cut an estimated $1,300 from the average homeowner’s property tax bill. The proposal, which took two special lawmaking sessions to pass, will be put to voters as a constitutional...

read more
From Vegas Strip to Wide Awake Wylie

From Vegas Strip to Wide Awake Wylie

Jul 12, 2023 | ,

In-Sync picked to rehome exotic cats  Timba, a 9-year-old white lion, took part in the Saturday, July 8, Watermelon Bash at In-Sync Exotics where he now lives with his “Vegas family” and 75 other exotic cats. Photo by Tammy Spencer/In-Sync Exotic  Two months...

read more
Blood drive held in honor of WISD shooting victims

Blood drive held in honor of WISD shooting victims

Jul 12, 2023 | ,

Michele and Leon Helmink recover on the Carter BloodCare bus at Wylie ER following their blood donations in honor of the Mendoza sisters, Wylie ISD students killed in the May 6 Allen Premium Outlets shooting. Mariam Ayad/The Wylie News Wylie community members signed...

read more
New home for therapeutic riding center

New home for therapeutic riding center

Jul 5, 2023 | ,

The Texas Therapeutic Riding Center now has a new home in Wylie at 2300 McMillen Road. Previously, the nonprofit called the North Texas Equestrian Center home. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News The rapidly expanding need for therapeutic sports riding has prompted one...

read more
Student honored; battery storage facility proposed

Student honored; battery storage facility proposed

Jul 5, 2023 | ,

Wylie ISD student Tristan Rhodus was honored as the junior mayor for day at the Tuesday, June 27 council meeting. Courtesy City of Wylie Wylie might soon be home to the largest battery storage facility in the area with a proposed 8.96-acre facility at 1101 E Brown...

read more
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe