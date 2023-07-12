Subscribe
Collin College (RH) Fall Registration 2023

From Sunset Strip to Wide Awake Wylie

by | Jul 12, 2023 | Latest, news

In-Sync picked to rehome exotic cats 

Timba, a 9-year-old white lion, took part in the Saturday, July 8, Watermelon Bash at In-Sync Exotics where he now lives with his “Vegas family” and 75 other exotic cats. Photo by Tammy Spencer/In-Sync Exotic 

Two months ago, Madiba, Timba-Masai, Shadow, Neruda and Ibasa left their upscale home on Vegas’ Sunset Strip for a much simpler life in Wylie where they will spend their remaining years playing with friends, taking the occasional dip in the pool and being cared for by a team of dedicated individuals.

The two male 9-year-old white lions and three leopards, a 14-year-old melanistic (black) leopard and two 19-year-old spotted leopards, once residents of the famed Siegfried & Roy’s (SR) Secret Garden at the iconic Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, are now residents of In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center.

The quietly orchestrated relocation of the cats, once owned by Las Vegas performers Siegfried & Roy, was officially announced Wednesday, July 5, by the nonprofit. 

In-Sync Founder and Director Vicky Keahey said she was first contacted by the SR Mirage Hotel team about the animals in March, four months after the hotel leadership teams announced its plans to permanently close the Secret Garden.

To read the full story subscribe to The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Blood drive held in honor of WISD shooting victims

Blood drive held in honor of WISD shooting victims

Jul 12, 2023 | ,

Michele and Leon Helmink recover on the Carter BloodCare bus at Wylie ER following their blood donations in honor of the Mendoza sisters, Wylie ISD students killed in the May 6 Allen Premium Outlets shooting. Mariam Ayad/The Wylie News Wylie community members signed...

read more
New home for therapeutic riding center

New home for therapeutic riding center

Jul 5, 2023 | ,

The Texas Therapeutic Riding Center now has a new home in Wylie at 2300 McMillen Road. Previously, the nonprofit called the North Texas Equestrian Center home. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News The rapidly expanding need for therapeutic sports riding has prompted one...

read more
Student honored; battery storage facility proposed

Student honored; battery storage facility proposed

Jul 5, 2023 | ,

Wylie ISD student Tristan Rhodus was honored as the junior mayor for day at the Tuesday, June 27 council meeting. Courtesy City of Wylie Wylie might soon be home to the largest battery storage facility in the area with a proposed 8.96-acre facility at 1101 E Brown...

read more
Governor renews call for property tax cuts

Governor renews call for property tax cuts

Jul 5, 2023 | ,

Texas lawmakers are continuing to work on Gov. Greg Abbott’s pledge to eliminate property taxes in Texas or provide lasting tax cuts. As the first special session of the 88th Legislature concluded, Abbott announced a second session starting Tuesday, June 27, saying,...

read more
ESFNA soccer tournament continues through weekend in Wylie

ESFNA soccer tournament continues through weekend in Wylie

Jul 4, 2023 |

Food, music and soccer will be celebrated this week at Wylie ISD Stadium. The Ethiopian Sports Federation of North America welcomes its 40th annual soccer tournament this week until July 8, celebrating the Ethiopian culture in North America. ESFNA is a non-profit...

read more
Trail grant application sent to TxDot

Trail grant application sent to TxDot

Jun 28, 2023 | ,

Sachse residents may soon have access to wider trails outside private areas, such as the one in Woodbridge, if the city has state or county grants funded. The proposed trail network would connect hikers, bikers and walkers in the city to Wylie, Murphy and beyond....

read more
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe