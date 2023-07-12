From Sunset Strip to Wide Awake Wylie

In-Sync picked to rehome exotic cats

Timba, a 9-year-old white lion, took part in the Saturday, July 8, Watermelon Bash at In-Sync Exotics where he now lives with his “Vegas family” and 75 other exotic cats. Photo by Tammy Spencer/In-Sync Exotic

Two months ago, Madiba, Timba-Masai, Shadow, Neruda and Ibasa left their upscale home on Vegas’ Sunset Strip for a much simpler life in Wylie where they will spend their remaining years playing with friends, taking the occasional dip in the pool and being cared for by a team of dedicated individuals.

The two male 9-year-old white lions and three leopards, a 14-year-old melanistic (black) leopard and two 19-year-old spotted leopards, once residents of the famed Siegfried & Roy’s (SR) Secret Garden at the iconic Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, are now residents of In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center.

The quietly orchestrated relocation of the cats, once owned by Las Vegas performers Siegfried & Roy, was officially announced Wednesday, July 5, by the nonprofit.

In-Sync Founder and Director Vicky Keahey said she was first contacted by the SR Mirage Hotel team about the animals in March, four months after the hotel leadership teams announced its plans to permanently close the Secret Garden.

