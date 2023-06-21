City to host firework show July 2

After a more than 10-year wait for a city firework show, Wylie residents will be able to take in a Fourth of July staple thanks to a source of unlikely funding.

Public Information Officer Craig Kelly said the city will host its show at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, July 2, with viewing areas set up around the city. Fireworks for the 17-minute show will be launched from the Birmingham Agricultural Center near the rodeo ring.

“It’s been a long time since the city has had a fireworks show,” Kelly said. “Parks [and Recreation] used to organize that.”

When the first firework hurdles into the air, it will be the first in a city show since 2012, said Kelly. The decision to host one this year was made after gathering feedback from community members who expressed a desire for a Fourth of July display, he added.

To cover the costs of the firework show, the city tapped into unspent money reserved for a May election that was canceled. Thus, the funds and a will to put on a show were put to use.

Kelly said one unique aspect of this year’s event is an ability to take in the fireworks from nearly anywhere within Wylie. Using Wylie Fire-Rescue’s drone, the city scouted locations that would be close or farther away depending on a resident’s firework viewing preferences.

“Fireworks are pretty cool because you can come to a central location, but where they’re being fired from gives you the opportunity to view them from multiple locations,” Kelly said. “People can view them from multiple locations: you can get as close as you want or from a distance if you don’t want to be up close.”

Additionally, this year’s show is not a large gathering with food, vendors and other activities. Rather, it is solely focused on producing a firework display featuring 2.5-inch to 5-inch shells that will explode between 250 and 500 feet above the ground.

For the safety of all, first responders will set up a 350-foot perimeter at the Birmingham Agricultural Center to ensure proper protocols are followed and unauthorized entrants do not interfere with the firework show. Pyrotex, the company putting on the display, also contracts with current and former fire officials who advise on proper safety measures.

In the event of an issue, Kelly said Wylie Fire-Rescue has resources, such as a brush truck, available to fight any fires.

Throughout the city, there are three designated locations for the best viewing opportunities: the Wylie Municipal Complex East Meadow, soccer fields at Founders Park near Cooper Junior High and Draper Intermediate schools and Collin College Wylie Campus.

“These are some suggestions to help people if they don’t want to get stuck in traffic,” Kelly said. “That Founders Park location is great because it is close to the firing area and easy to park in.”

