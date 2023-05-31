Councilmembers consider zoning changes, splash pad bid

After several discussions among the city’s planning and zoning commission, Wylie councilmembers got the process of codifying recommended changes into the code of ordinances.

Amendments to zoning regulations governing smoke shops, smoking establishments — such as a hookah lounge — and alcohol-related businesses will clarify the process for such developments in the city. Changes that would define specific uses for the three categories were approved during the Tuesday, May 30, Wylie City Council meeting.

All smoke shops will require a special-use permit, smoking establishments will require a special-use permit unless located in a light industrial zoning area and alcohol establishments would be allowed by right in most non-residential areas. If an alcohol-related business wanted to add an event center or food truck park, it would require a special-use permit.

Additionally, council rejected the sole bid for two splash pad projects, donated $23,838 to local food pantries using proceeds from Taste of Wylie and disannexed areas around Lavon Lake.

In other business, councilmembers discussed a budgeting shortfall for staffing at the upcoming soccer tournament and culture festival hosted by the Ethiopian Sports Federation in North America. City Manager Brent Parker said the cost for staffing the event was $171,406 for the event that will run from July 2-8.

Previously, the city authorized $100,000 from the hotel and motel occupancy tax fund, which the federation planned to use to help pay for stadium rental. However, the funds had not been committed and were reallocated along with the remaining $71,406 from the general fund to cover staffing costs.

