Pirates win game one over Bridgeland

BELTON – The Wylie Pirates softball team scored three runs in the seventh inning to defeat Bridgeland in game one of the regional semifinals 5-2.

Sydney Murphy was hitless in her first three at-bats of the game with a strikeout but stepped up to the plate with two runners on in the top of the seventh inning. Facing a 1-2 count, Murphy blasted a three-run home run over the right field fence, putting Wylie ahead for good in the contest.

Wylie took an initial lead in the top of the third on Aubrey Brown’s sacrifice fly, but Bridgeland quickly responded with their only two runs on starting pitcher Hannah Messer in the bottom half. After a solo home run, a Wylie defensive error gave Bridgland a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth. Messer regrouped for the win, striking out 11 batters in seven innings, allowing just five hits and two runs (one earned).

Wylie hopes to close out the series Friday night at Lake Belton High School, with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. If the Pirates win Friday, they advance to the regional finals to face the winner of Waco Midway and Langham Creek. If Bridgeland evens the series, they’ll play a final game Saturday morning.

