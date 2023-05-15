Subscribe
Order photos

Graduating CHS senior killed in motorcycle crash

by | May 15, 2023 | Latest

A member of the 2023 graduating class at Community High School lost his life in a motorcycle wreck last week in Nevada.

Brandon Kidd, set to graduate later this month, was killed around 6:40 p.m. Friday, May 12, in a motorcycle crash at the intersection FM 1138 and CR 541 in Nevada. The crash involved three total vehicles: two passenger vehicles and a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation report released by the Department of Public Safety concluded that one of the passenger vehicles failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic while turning onto CR 541, which was Brandon on his motorcycle. After the motorcycle impacted the turning vehicle, the vehicle hit another car at the stop sign at FM 1138 and CR 541.

Sgt. Jessica Pond, Collin County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier May 12, Brandon received his associate’s degree from Trinity Valley Community College, according to a memo posted on a GoFundMe page for his family. He is the second child the Kidd family has lost in a motor vehicle crash. Jordan Kidd was killed, along with three other teens, in a wreck Nov. 5, 2019, on State Highway 78 in Lavon. 

The SHERIFF Fund, a nonprofit organization set up to support the Collin County Sheriff’s Office has also set up a fundraiser through their website, thesherifffund.com. The GoFundMe, which is designed to cover funeral costs and other expenses for the family can be accessed at gofundme.com/f/funeral-and-expenses-for-the-kidd-family.

As of Monday, May 15, the GoFundMe has raised over $21,000.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

City adds over $165 million in new taxable value

City adds over $165 million in new taxable value

May 11, 2023 |

Collin County property values once again are showing an increase, according to figures released by the county’s appraisal district. The Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) mailed the 2023 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15. Business...

read more
Commissioners discuss mixed-use development

Commissioners discuss mixed-use development

May 10, 2023 |

A prospective development in Wylie solicited feedback ahead of a planned work session with council. Tom Grunnah from Younger Partners presented a mixed-use development with commercial and townhome residences during the Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday, May...

read more
Two Cox Elementary students among Allen shooting victims

Two Cox Elementary students among Allen shooting victims

May 8, 2023 |

This article was updated at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, to include the identities of all victims along with additional fundraising websites. The impacts of the Saturday, May 6, shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets were felt in a local elementary school, whose two...

read more
Two trustee races headed to runoff

Two trustee races headed to runoff

May 7, 2023 |

Two races for the Collin College Board of Trustees election appear to be headed to a runoff election after no candidate garnered the required 50% threshold. With all 62 voting centers in Collin County reporting results for the May 6 election, unofficial tallies have...

read more

Dallas officer arrested for DWI in Wylie

May 5, 2023 |

The article was updated at 2:38 p.m. Friday, May 5, to reflect additional information provided by the Wylie Police Department. An off-duty Dallas police officer was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated around 2:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, in Wylie.  Wylie...

read more
WEHS top two looking forward to college experience

WEHS top two looking forward to college experience

May 4, 2023 |

With graduation approaching next month, Wylie East High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian are excited for their next steps in college and the different possibilities of experiences. Robert Price, the Class of 2023 valedictorian, and Troy Teggatz, the...

read more
Chili cook-off for charity at Southfork May 13-14

Chili cook-off for charity at Southfork May 13-14

May 4, 2023 |

The 43rd annual chili cook-off for the Top of Texas pod of the Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) — a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization — is headed to Parker in a partnership with Southfork Ranch. The nonprofit’s subchapter, Top of Texas pod, will hold two...

read more
Wylie female Eagle Scouts blaze trail

Wylie female Eagle Scouts blaze trail

May 3, 2023 |

Two girls in Wylie are the first to earn Eagle Scout honors through the Boy Scouts of America. Gracie Roper, 18, and Brei Hall, 14, are two members of an all-girls Boy Scout troop, Troop 1869, with a total of seven members. Both girls took different paths into...

read more
Local Muslims celebrate Ramadan, Eid

Local Muslims celebrate Ramadan, Eid

May 3, 2023 |

Throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the traditional “fast-breaking” holiday, Eid al-Fitr, area Muslims gathered at a Wylie event venue to commune and showcase the Muslim community. From March 22 through April 21, Muslims around the world fasted during the...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe