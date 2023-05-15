Graduating CHS senior killed in motorcycle crash

A member of the 2023 graduating class at Community High School lost his life in a motorcycle wreck last week in Nevada.

Brandon Kidd, set to graduate later this month, was killed around 6:40 p.m. Friday, May 12, in a motorcycle crash at the intersection FM 1138 and CR 541 in Nevada. The crash involved three total vehicles: two passenger vehicles and a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation report released by the Department of Public Safety concluded that one of the passenger vehicles failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic while turning onto CR 541, which was Brandon on his motorcycle. After the motorcycle impacted the turning vehicle, the vehicle hit another car at the stop sign at FM 1138 and CR 541.

Sgt. Jessica Pond, Collin County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier May 12, Brandon received his associate’s degree from Trinity Valley Community College, according to a memo posted on a GoFundMe page for his family. He is the second child the Kidd family has lost in a motor vehicle crash. Jordan Kidd was killed, along with three other teens, in a wreck Nov. 5, 2019, on State Highway 78 in Lavon.

The SHERIFF Fund, a nonprofit organization set up to support the Collin County Sheriff’s Office has also set up a fundraiser through their website, thesherifffund.com. The GoFundMe, which is designed to cover funeral costs and other expenses for the family can be accessed at gofundme.com/f/funeral-and-expenses-for-the-kidd-family.

As of Monday, May 15, the GoFundMe has raised over $21,000.