New councilmembers sworn in, Chapter 380 Agreement approved

Wylie City Council welcomed two new members to its ranks as the results of the canceled May election took effect.

Sid Hoover and Gino Mulliqi will represent places 5 and 6, respectively, replacing Timothy Wallis and Garrett Mize. The duo along with Mayor Matthew Porter took their oaths of office during the Tuesday, May 9, meeting.

During the meeting, councilmembers approved a Chapter 380 Agreement with Agape Resource and Assistance Center for Jericho Village, an affordable housing development with social services. The agreement provides a grant up to $200,000 to Agape with the stipulation that permits to begin construction be obtained by Dec. 31, occupancy occur before June 30, 2025, and continue occupying the facilities for at least 10 years.

In other business, council approved a plan for a car wash facility and gas station at 1001 S. State Highway 78, which is near a current mobile home park. The plan had been subject to intense debate regarding noise pollution and traffic, but finally garnered narrow approval once more with a 4-3 vote with Porter, and councilmembers Dave Strang and David R. Duke voting against.

Council also discussed a potential development along Country Club Road just north of Brown Street.

