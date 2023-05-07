Subscribe
Two trustee races headed to runoff

by | May 7, 2023 | Latest

Two races for the Collin College Board of Trustees election appear to be headed to a runoff election after no candidate garnered the required 50% threshold.

With all 62 voting centers in Collin County reporting results for the May 6 election, unofficial tallies have been released by the county election administrator. The unofficial results are required to be canvassed in the coming weeks.

Place 1 incumbent Fred Moses was narrowly defeated in his re-election bid by Megan Wallace. Moses received 31,896 votes, 49.93% of ballots, compared to Wallace’s 31,982, or 50.07% of ballots. Because Wallace cleared the 50% threshold, she will represent Place 1.

Place 2 appears to be headed to a runoff election with incumbent Jay Saad and challenger Scott Coleman advancing. Saad received 27,229 votes, 44.24% of ballots, while Coleman received 30,221, 49.1% of ballots. The final challenger Philip Timmons received 4,095 votes, 6.65% of ballots, and will not advance.

Similar to Place 2, the race for Place 3 appears headed for a runoff election as well. Incumbent Stacey Donald received 27,804 votes, 45% of ballots, challenger Cathie Alexander received 25,907 votes, 41.93% of ballots, and challenger Joe Minissale received 8,070 votes, 13.07% of ballots. Donald and Alexander will advance to a runoff because they are the top two vote-getters.

Collin College trustees are elected to six-year terms.

In Wylie, city elections were canceled because all three races on the ballot were not competitive. Mayor Matthew Porter will serve a second term, Sid Hoover will replace outgoing councilmember Timothy Wallis and Gino Mulliqi will replace outgoing councilmember Garrett Mize.

Both the mayor and councilmembers are elected to three-year terms.

Out of the 689,552 registered voters in Collin County, only 81,811, about 11.86% turned out during the May election.

