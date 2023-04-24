Wylie ISD softball playoff schedule

The Wylie Pirates and Wylie East Lady Raiders are both heading to the playoffs this week, with challenges ahead in the opening round.

Wylie East, who finished second in District 9-6A, takes on Tyler Legacy in the bi-district round of the state playoffs. The Red Raiders finished 8-4 in district and 21-9 overall. Their playoff schedule is set as:

Game 1: Wednesday, April 26 vs. Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m. at Wylie East High School

Game 2: Thursday, April 27 @ Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Game 3 (If necessary): Friday, April 28 vs. Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m. at Grand Saline High School

The Wylie Pirates, who finished as district champions in 9-6A, faces Mesquite Horn in the bi-district round of the state playoffs. The Pirates also faced the Jaguars in the playoffs last season, winning in three games after dropping game one. Their playoff schedule is set as:

Game 1: Thursday, April 27 vs. Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m. at Lake Highlands High School

Game 2: Friday, April 28 vs. Mesquite Horn, 6 p.m. at Lake Highlands High School

Game 3 (If necessary): Saturday, April 29 vs. Mesquite Horn, 10 a.m. at Lake Highlands High School

For the full story, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.