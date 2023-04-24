Subscribe
Order photos

Wylie ISD softball playoff schedule

by | Apr 24, 2023 | Sports

The Wylie Pirates and Wylie East Lady Raiders are both heading to the playoffs this week, with challenges ahead in the opening round.

Wylie East, who finished second in District 9-6A, takes on Tyler Legacy in the bi-district round of the state playoffs. The Red Raiders finished 8-4 in district and 21-9 overall. Their playoff schedule is set as:

Game 1: Wednesday, April 26 vs. Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m. at Wylie East High School

Game 2: Thursday, April 27 @ Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Game 3 (If necessary): Friday, April 28 vs. Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m. at Grand Saline High School

The Wylie Pirates, who finished as district champions in 9-6A, faces Mesquite Horn in the bi-district round of the state playoffs. The Pirates also faced the Jaguars in the playoffs last season, winning in three games after dropping game one. Their playoff schedule is set as:

Game 1: Thursday, April 27 vs. Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m. at Lake Highlands High School

Game 2: Friday, April 28 vs. Mesquite Horn, 6 p.m. at Lake Highlands High School

Game 3 (If necessary): Saturday, April 29 vs. Mesquite Horn, 10 a.m. at Lake Highlands High School

For the full story, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Pirates clinch district title with shutout

Pirates clinch district title with shutout

Apr 22, 2023 |

All the way down to the final game, the Wylie Pirates softball team is district champions once again. Wylie defeated Garland 8-0 at home Friday night, finishing the year 15-1 in district play and the outright winners of the 9-6A championship. The Pirates finished one...

read more
Pirates dominate Sachse, close in on district title

Pirates dominate Sachse, close in on district title

Apr 19, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates clinched a share of the 9-6A championship Tuesday night, with one more victory from an outright championship. The Pirates (14-1, 24-9) dominated the Sachse Lady Mustangs (11-4, 16-14) at home 15-0. With the victory, Wylie is one game ahead of Wylie...

read more
Pirates win boys district title, East finishes third

Pirates win boys district title, East finishes third

Apr 15, 2023 |

Wylie and Wylie East competed in the District 9-6A track and field district championships Wednesday and Thursday, with several athletes qualifying for area. The Pirates were the top varsity team on the boys side, placing first overall as a team with 172 points. They...

read more
Wylie East loses to Ridge Point in state semifinals

Wylie East loses to Ridge Point in state semifinals

Apr 14, 2023 |

GEORGETOWN - Three extra-time goals were the difference, but Wylie East ended up on the losing end Friday morning. Wylie East took its first lead in the first half of extra time when Amaya Dawkins' corner kick deflected off of Ridge Point goalkeeper Molly Thompson for...

read more
Lady Raiders top first-place Pirates 8-5

Lady Raiders top first-place Pirates 8-5

Apr 12, 2023 |

Wylie East scored six runs in the first two innings Tuesday night, winning the Crosstown Showdown 8-5. The victory snapped Wylie's (12-1, 22-9) 13-game winning streak and pulled East (11-2, 20-9) within one game of the District 9-6A standings. The win also gave the...

read more
Pirates top Raiders in extra innings

Pirates top Raiders in extra innings

Apr 12, 2023 |

It took 11 innings, but the Wylie Pirates finally broke through to win game one of the Crosstown Showdown. Wylie (9-0, 13-12) defeated Wylie East (7-2, 12-9) on the road Tuesday night 7-5, strengthening the advantage in the District 9-6A standings. With both teams set...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe