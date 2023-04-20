Car wash, drive-thrus considered by council

One special-use permit (SUP) zoning case proved divisive for Wylie councilmembers who raised a number of concerns including noise, increased traffic and the orientation of a carwash toward a main thoroughfare.

Council considered the request for a Murphy USA gas station, car wash and convenience store during its Tuesday, April 11, meeting. The proposed facility would be located at 1001 State Highway 78, which is near the intersection of Westgate Way and the same street.

As part of the construction, the developer had agreed to screen the exit of the car wash with landscaping — because an exit facing a main road is typically not allowed — in addition to a screening wall to lessen noise pollution for nearby neighbors in the mobile home park. City Engineer Tim Porter said the developer will be responsible for any future traffic improvements that are needed after the completion of a traffic impact analysis.

Although no residents came forward during the public hearing, a couple of councilmembers and the mayor voiced concerns about the addition of a split-timed signal at the intersection, noise pollution from the vacuum stalls attached to the car wash and the exit of the car wash facing SH 78. Ultimately, council granted the SUP by a narrow 4-3 vote with Mayor Matthew Porter, Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester and councilmember Garrett Mize voting against.

Additionally, a rezoning request for a planned development, commercial corridor presented its own challenges to council who wanted to limit the by right development of drive-thru restaurants in a mixed-use retail and dining area located at SH 78 and Kreymer Lane. Director of Community Services Jasen Haskins said the developer was asking for a few other exemptions as well including multiple multi-tenant signs and a 24-foot access easement instead of a 30-foot frontage to a main road.

The developer, Matt Moore, said he requested by right development for drive-thrus because it makes it easier to market the property to potential tenants.

“It is more difficult from a marketing standpoint for the developer to secure those users with the addition to staff, which is why we originally requested the right to do those without a SUP,” Moore said. “Given the concerns we have heard the past few days, the compromise we would propose is to have those by right for the first three lots.”

Changes continued from there with council voting to approve the planned development under the conditions that lots one, two and four must be at least 1,800 square feet, 13,000 square feet and 800 square feet, respectively and removing the ability to add a fuel station by right.

