Senior Center to host prom for members

Apr 5, 2023

Local seniors will have their opportunity to walk the red carpet and shine in a silver screen spotlight at the annual senior prom organized by the Wylie Senior Recreation Center.

The ninth annual dance will be held at noon Friday, April 21, at the Collin College Event Center in Wylie and will follow an Old Hollywood theme. The event is free for anyone wanting to attend and will include a catered lunch, a popcorn bar with Deanan Gourmet Popcorn and a crowning ceremony for a prom king and queen.

For some senior citizens that may not have had a prom to go to, the annual event is a way to give them that experience, said Angela Daniel, a guest services specialist at the Wylie Senior Recreation Center.

“A lot of our seniors have vocalized in the past that they were not able to go to their proms,” Daniel said. “It has given them a chance to have a prom. We’ve gone all-out with a meal, dancing and photos.”

Although the event takes place at lunch, she added, they “leave like they’ve had the best time of their lives.”

Beyond the red carpet, the event will feature local Marty Ruiz as a live entertainer for the dance along with a photo booth provided by Flickerboxx.

Katy Burton, recreation supervisor at the senior recreation center, said the dance provides an opportunity for groups of friends to gather with one another and enjoy a day of fun.

“They love the opportunity to gather,” Burton said. “They see each other at classes and little opportunities here and there, but they love to get together.”

Additionally, costumes are encouraged, but there is no requirement to dress up as a favorite Hollywood star from the golden age of cinema or come as a couple, said Burton. 

“Come by yourself, come with a friend, come with a group, and we guarantee you’ll have a great time,” Daniel said.

