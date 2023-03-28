Subscribe
Wylie takes first place in district, dominates Sachse

by | Mar 28, 2023 | Sports

The Wylie Pirates stand alone atop District 9-6A halfway through district play, now 8-0 overall.

Their latest win came Monday night, as they dominated the Sachse Lady Mustangs (6-1) with an 11-1 victory on the road. The Lady Mustangs were unbeaten in district play heading into the match but were held to just five hits and one run in the bottom of the fifth inning when the mercy rule came into effect.

Jordyn Merrett earned the win in the circle for the Pirates, while Ryley Severson added a home run in one of Wylie’s nine hits in the game. Wylie travels to South Garland tonight in their next game.

