Wylie man arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child

The Wylie Police Department arrested a Wylie man after a school counselor reported potential sexual abuse to a school resource officer.

Cedric Douglas Johnson, 40, was detained by officers in a parking lot on the charge of continuous sexual assault of a child under 14, according to a March 20 news release from the Wylie Police Department. He was booked into the Collin County Jail Monday, March 20, and is being held on $150,000 bail.

Cedric Douglas Johnson

The other child believed to be in danger was located when Johnson was arrested, the news release said.

A school counselor alerted authorities around 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, that a student disclosed sexual abuse.

Detectives from the Wylie Police Department and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County assisted in the investigation that led to a warrant for Johnson’s arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing with officers working to determine if there are any additional victims.