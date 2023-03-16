Representative thanks family, predecessor for guidance

With National Women’s History in full swing, a local state representative is grateful to strong female mentors in her life that have helped her become the person she is today.

Candy Noble, who represents District 89 in the Texas House of Representatives, said two women in her family, her mother and paternal grandmother, influenced her love for education and the values she holds in the highest esteem. She has also counseled with her predecessor, Jodie Laubenberg, and fellow lawmaker Stephanie Klick who also have provided her useful guidance.

Noble said that her mother, the first in a large family to pursue education, has had an “enormous influence” on the person, mother and servant-leader she is today. Her paternal grandmother also prioritized education at a time where money was tight, but the knowledge and skills gained were valuable.

“Another wonderful role model was my paternal grandmother whose family put such a value on education that she attended college during the Great Depression,” Noble said. “Both of those amazing women invested their lives in both their communities and in educating others.”

She added that she followed in their footsteps, studying education and obtaining her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. Noble is also a member of the school’s board of trustees.

Before becoming a representative in the state house, Noble led a life influencing young minds as a teacher before she decided to spend time with her family.

“It was my joy to be able to stay home with my three daughters as they grew up and continue to be involved in schools and my community through volunteer work during those years,” Noble said. “Those years of teaching, community involvement and service gave me a wide range of experiences that have been instrumental in my success as a house member.”

