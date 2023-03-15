Subscribe
Council cancels election, authorizes contract negotiations for sporting event

by | Mar 15, 2023 | Latest

Wylie councilmembers passed a resolution to cancel the upcoming municipal elections in March because of a lack of competitive races. 

State law allows cities to cancel local elections and declare unopposed candidates the winner if only one candidate files for each position on the ballot. The resolution canceling the local election and paying a $75 fee to Collin County was approved during the Tuesday, March 14.

In other business, councilmembers approved the city manager and mayor to negotiate a contract with the Ethiopian Sports Federation in North America to host a soccer tournament and culture festival. Deputy City Manager Renae Ollie said the city will contribute around $100,000 from its local hotel occupancy tax fund.

Council also appointed Aaron Jameson to fill the remainder of a term on the Wylie Economic Development from March to June and moved its May 23 meeting to May 30 because of a scheduling conflict.

For the full story, see the March 22 issue of The Wylie News.

