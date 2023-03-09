Annual crime data released

The Wylie Police Department released its annual compendium of crime data that gets reported to the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System last month.

Statistics were released in a news release with data showing an 18% increase in crime between 2021 and 2022. According to the news release, a significant factor was a rising number of assault offenses — calculated by combining the amount of aggravated and simple assault with intimidation.

Assaults totaled 387 offenses, a 33% increase compared to 291 in 2021. When speaking about the general trend of crime numbers in 2022, Public Information Officer Sgt. Donald English said the statistics are reverting back to their “pre-pandemic totals,” which are reflected in 2019 figures.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing a large uptick in calls related to family disturbances in the home,” said Police Chief Anthony Henderson. “The department continues to focus resources for victims of family and domestic violence and the prevention of this inexcusable crime.”

Total crimes numbered 1,816 in 2022, a 25% increase compared to 2021. However, the total amount of crimes increased by less than 300 compared to 2019, despite the city’s population estimate increasing to 61,814 from 52,416 over the same time span.

Calculated on a basis of crimes per 1,000 residents, the overall average was 29.38, a 23% increase from 23.95 in 2021, but only slightly higher than the 2019 figure, 29.04.

Group A offenses, which are made up of more serious crimes such as assault and larceny and theft, totaled 1,255, an 18% increase from 2021. Group B offenses added up to 561 crimes, a 42% increase from 2021. Crimes per 1,000 residents were 20.3 for Group A offenses and 9.08 for Group B offenses.

Larceny and theft, which incorporates theft from a motor vehicle, shoplifting and theft from a building, among others, experienced a 15% increase in the number of offenses in 2022 compared to 2021. Last year, there were 319 offenses compared to 278 in 2021, but it was still below the 2019 data point of 355 offenses.

English said increasing daytime traffic in the city as the number of businesses grow is a factor in the increasing number of larceny and theft crimes. However, he said some cases may also involve individuals from outside Wylie coming into the city and committing crimes, so the increase is not all driven by population growth.

Henderson added that in the case of an individual pulling on several car door handles in the same neighborhood, a large number of offenses can be amassed in one go.

The number of sex offenses decreased in 2022 by 29% to 24 compared to 34 such crimes in 2021.

In Group B crimes, the largest increase was in the all other offenses category that grew by 103% to 310 in 2022 compared to 153 in 2021. However, the number of driving under the influence offenses dropped by 10% to 156 in 2022 from 174 in 2021.

When interpreting the data, English said it is important to the department to not treat the victims of a crime as mere statistics, adding that the department is prepared for the city’s growth.

