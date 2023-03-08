Subscribe
HM Whiskey

Brown House hopes to hit new exhibit out of the park

by | Mar 8, 2023 | Latest

The Brown House announced it is leading off March with a lecture focused on education about the early history of baseball.

Guest Services Specialist Tracy Lawson said her husband, Bob, will be giving the talk at the historic home at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Both Tracy and Bob grew up baseball fans, rooting for the powerhouse Cincinnati Reds of the 1970s, simply known as “the Big Red Machine.”

The timing of the lecture coincides with the beginning of spring in addition to Spring Training games, which are currently being played in Arizona and Florida, respectively. 

Bob has since become a collector of old baseball memorabilia, said Tracy, adding that he is a member of the Ohio Village Muffins, a team that plays using vintage rules from the founding of the game. The team also helps educate the public in addition to entertaining it.

Tracy said baseball is inherently connected to the Victorian Era with its founding as a “gentlemen’s club sport.” Iconic songs, such as “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and “Casey at the Bat” also trace their lineage to that timespan, she added.

““The reason we decided to do this at the Brown House is because we are fascinated by all things Victorian,” Lawson said. “We want to try and explain how they relate to us today.”

While the game currently lasts through the bottom of the ninth inning if one team is ahead, Tracy said the original game was played until a team plated 21 runs. Bob’s lecture will also inform the public about how Englishman Harry Chadwick developed the sport’s early rules, not Abner Doubleday.

Tracy said the sport also experienced a growth in popularity during the Civil War because Union prisoners of war would play baseball in front of their Confederate captors. Union troops also played for recreation during free time on the battlefield.

“The Civil War changed that, and they would teach the other soldiers,” Tracy said. “Commanding officers saw this facilitated camaraderie, and northern prisoners of war in the South spread the game there.”

Col. W.D. Wylie, the city’s namesake, has a special connection to baseball as well with one of his campaign promises to have the town named after him revolving around purchasing new baseball uniforms for the local team. 

In addition to the lecture, the Brown House will also display vintage photos and other memorabilia from the early days of baseball for visitors to examine. The museum currently has a few photographs that date back as far as 1900, said Tracy, along with 1915 and one from the 1930s.

“We’ve got all kinds of fun memorabilia and vintage photos,” Tracy said. “We also have a couple of old uniforms, bats and vintage baseballs that were used during that era.”

In the event a resident may have some old baseball memorabilia, Tracy said the museum would love to know about it.

“We’re hoping that if anyone has anything relating to Wylie’s baseball history, that they will come forward,” Tracy said.

Additionally, the Brown House will host a simultaneous exhibition on fashion from the Victorian Era, focused on author Kate Greenaway’s contributions.

Greenaway critiqued the restrictive women’s clothing at the time, namely in children, which limited the ability of children to run around, said Tracy, adding that one of her arguments was to allow children a greater ability to play.

Greenaway’s arguments represented a change in philosophy when it came to the idea of what children were in the late 19th century.

“She pointed out that children had the right to be children,” Tracy said. “They were thought of as little adults at the time. With industrialization, not everyone had to work or starve, and they could go to school and get an education.”

On display will be information about the aesthetic movement of the 1870s and 1880s, Tracy said. There will also be a ladies underwear set to help display how restrictive clothing of the time could be.

Both exhibits will run through the end of April, and no registration is required for the special lecture March 11. Tracy said anyone and everyone is welcome to attend the free exhibits and lecture at the Brown House.

For more stories such as these, subscribe to The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

HM Whiskey

Related News

TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober on spring break

TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober on spring break

Mar 3, 2023 |

As spring break approaches for college students, the Texas Department of Transportation reminded drivers of the potential consequences of drinking and driving in a March 1 news release. One person in Texas dies every 7 hours and 43 minutes in an alcohol related DUI...

read more
Adult mental health court created in Collin County

Adult mental health court created in Collin County

Mar 3, 2023 |

Mentally ill offenders in Collin County can now be placed into a court-supervised outpatient treatment program instead of the traditional criminal justice process, according to Judge Jennifer Edgeworth of the 219th District Court in McKinney. Edgeworth and County...

read more
Library hosting mini DND convention

Library hosting mini DND convention

Mar 1, 2023 |

Local dungeon masters and dungeon crawlers alike can polish their story arcs or prepare their spells for a magical afternoon of roleplaying action in early March. The Smith Public Library will host a free Dungeons & Dragons mini convention for the first time from...

read more
Prom closet still in need of donations

Prom closet still in need of donations

Mar 1, 2023 |

An annual staple ahead of the hustle and bustle of prom season is seeking donations from the community to assist high school seniors find that perfect dress and accessories. Now in its fifth year, the Wylie ISD Prom Closet — which offers formal dresses, shoes and...

read more
Wylie High esports readies for spring season

Wylie High esports readies for spring season

Feb 22, 2023 | , ,

Fresh off of two state championships during the fall season, Wylie High School esports competitors are looking forward to a strong spring season and adding to the trophy cabinet. The team began its eight-week spring season Sunday, Feb. 12, in five sports after adding...

read more
Parking lot not the place for dog, cat sales

Parking lot not the place for dog, cat sales

Feb 22, 2023 | ,

Wylie councilmembers showed their support for canines and felines during their most recent meeting designed to help prevent the sale of the animals in certain situations. Lt. Matt Miller from the Wylie Police Department presented an ordinance that would prohibit the...

read more
Murphy to host trout roundup

Murphy to host trout roundup

Feb 22, 2023 | ,

At least 2,600 rainbow trout are lurking in Murphy City Hall Pond, waiting for young anglers competing in the 9th Annual Rainbow Trout Roundup. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and is open to all fishermen under 18 years of age....

read more
Council, college filing window closes

Council, college filing window closes

Feb 22, 2023 | ,

With the filing window for Wylie municipal and Collin College Board of Trustee races closed, races for the May election are set. Filing for candidates opened Jan. 18 and lasted through Friday, Feb. 17, for the Saturday, May 6, election. To Login to read the full story...

read more
Fire department responds to incident at Caliber Collision

Fire department responds to incident at Caliber Collision

Feb 17, 2023 |

First responders from Wylie and Murphy combined to quickly extinguish a structural fire at a local auto repair shop last week. The Wylie Public Safety 911 center received multiple calls about an ongoing structural fire at Caliber Collision Center — located at 451 S....

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe