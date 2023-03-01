Subscribe
Prom closet still in need of donations

by | Mar 1, 2023

An annual staple ahead of the hustle and bustle of prom season is seeking donations from the community to assist high school seniors find that perfect dress and accessories.

Now in its fifth year, the Wylie ISD Prom Closet — which offers formal dresses, shoes and accessories free of charge — is looking to collect items by March 17. Wylie ISD Family Liaison Joley Martin said items can be donated any business day between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Education Services Center, located at 951 S. Ballard Ave., but offices will be closed March 6-10 because of spring break. Pickups can also be arranged by emailing [email protected] 

“Our students and community continue to provide incredible donations to this resource, so our inventory is varied as much as possible in styles and sizes for everyone,” Martin said.

Last year, donations helped provide a record number of dresses to students, 300, said Martin, adding that it is time to restock inventory for this year.

“Inventory is low and we need donations of formal dresses to help supply the demand this event has generated as it grows year to year,” Martin said. “We appreciate the beautiful donations that have come in so far and look forward every year to the amazed look on the students’ faces as they see what they get to choose from.”

Once the district has donations in its possession, it will make sure the dresses are in good condition to be worn for prom.

“We steam and clean all dresses being offered to students and perform minor repairs,” Martin said. “For example, we’ll secure and add beading, fix torn hems and replace missing closures. There’s a lot we can do to salvage dresses that have been well loved.”

After dresses, shoes and accessories have been collected and prepared for display, pop-up shops are held at each of the district’s high schools during lunch. The shop is set up inside the library where students can shop individually or with friends. The two sessions will be held Wednesday, March 29, at Wylie East High School and Thursday, March 30, at Wylie High School.

For the full story, see the March 1 issue of The Wylie News.

