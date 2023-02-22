Wylie High esports readies for spring season

Fresh off of two state championships during the fall season, Wylie High School esports competitors are looking forward to a strong spring season and adding to the trophy cabinet.

The team began its eight-week spring season Sunday, Feb. 12, in five sports after adding a Rocket League team. In the fall, it fielded Overwatch, Splatoon, Mario Kart and League of Legends teams. Both the Mario Kart and League of Legends teams won the fall state championship.

