Murphy to host trout roundup

by | Feb 22, 2023 | Latest, news

At least 2,600 rainbow trout are lurking in Murphy City Hall Pond, waiting for young anglers competing in the 9th Annual Rainbow Trout Roundup.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and is open to all fishermen under 18 years of age.

There is no charge to participate, parents or guardians may assist younger anglers and you don’t have to be a Murphy resident to take part. No fishing license is required but contestants must register online or in person.

By Bob Wieland

