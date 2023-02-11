Wylie clinches district 9-6A championship, beats South Garland

Defensive intensity has led the Wylie Pirates basketball team all season, and it did so again Friday night in their final win of the season.

Wylie improved to 13-3 in district play, defeating South Garland 46-31 to win the District 9-6A championship with their fourth win in a row. Donaven Davis led all scorers with 10 points, while seven Pirates found the scoresheet. Noah Mallory and Sean Carter had nine points apiece.

The championship is Wylie’s second in the last four years, winning three years ago on the way to a state semifinal appearance. The program also clinched district championships at the junior varsity and freshman levels, with the JV team ending the year 15-0 and the freshman team going 14-1 for the year.

