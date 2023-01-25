Subscribe
HM Whiskey

Wylie ISD I Have a Plan Night Jan. 30

Wylie families preparing to send a student to high school will attend an event designed to inform students about curriculum choices the next four years is planned next week.

The I Have a Plan night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Wylie High School and Wylie East High School, respectively. Wylie ISD Counseling Coordinator Amy Andrews said the event has been going on for several years and helps orient students with their high school homes.

She said that the district’s counseling staff spend several months planning the event, beginning with the start of school. Throughout the year, counselors check in with students to help guide them through career choices and setting personal goals to achieve them.

On the night of the event, Andrews described the need for all staff to pitch in for the various programs and information sessions.

The event is held for rising freshmen because each student is required to have a four-year graduation plan per state law, said Andrews. Career planning begins much earlier, she added, with elementary and middle school students taking time to discuss career and college goals as part of their Wylie Way coursework.

“We introduce students to all the career opportunities and programs available to them,” Andrews said. “It all culminates with I Have a Plan night.”

Andrews said the program is designed to be interactive for students so that they and their parents can ask questions about the high school curriculum and programs. Prior to the event, students have narrowed their selection down to a few choice programs or activities that fit their interests.

Throughout a student’s junior high school years in Wylie ISD, counselors present on the different programs with different lectures. Guest speakers from the district’s two high schools also speak to students about their future high school, said Andrews. 

For the full story, see the Jan. 25 issue of The Wylie News.

