Wylie Police arrest man accused of shooting his wife

A Wylie resident has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, family violence, with a weapon following his alleged involvement in a shooting last week.

Kerwin Hubbard, 46, was taken into custody after he reportedly shot his wife with a gun the morning of Saturday, Jan. 21. Around 10:30 a.m., officers from the Wylie Police Department responded to a call at the 200 block of Lake Wichita Drive, according to a Jan. 24 news release from the department.

After arriving on the scene, officers noticed a 41-year-old female with multiple gunshot wounds, the news release said. She was taken to an area hospital where she remains stable but in critical condition. The reporting party told officers the gun accidentally went off in his truck, shooting his wife.