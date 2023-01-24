Subscribe
HM Whiskey

Wylie Police arrest man accused of shooting his wife

by | Jan 24, 2023 | Latest

A Wylie resident has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, family violence, with a weapon following his alleged involvement in a shooting last week.

Kerwin Hubbard, 46, was taken into custody after he reportedly shot his wife with a gun the morning of Saturday, Jan. 21. Around 10:30 a.m., officers from the Wylie Police Department responded to a call at the 200 block of Lake Wichita Drive, according to a Jan. 24 news release from the department.

After arriving on the scene, officers noticed a 41-year-old female with multiple gunshot wounds, the news release said. She was taken to an area hospital where she remains stable but in critical condition. The reporting party told officers the gun accidentally went off in his truck, shooting his wife.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

Related News

Glen Echo Brewing zoning case heard

Glen Echo Brewing zoning case heard

Jan 20, 2023 |

A brewing company eyeing a summer opening made progress because of the approval of a special-use permit at a currently vacant downtown property. Wylie City Council considered the permit request — which would allow a food truck park, brewing use and events center —...

read more
Body of missing woman found

Body of missing woman found

Jan 19, 2023 |

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of an individual missing since Jan. 11. Kayla Kelley, 33, was reported missing by friends after several days, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the sheriff’s office. According to a Jan. 19 news release,...

read more
Wylie ISD students excel at livestock show

Wylie ISD students excel at livestock show

Jan 19, 2023 |

Last week, several students from Wylie High School and Wylie East High School showcased their talents at a county livestock show. The Collin County Junior Livestock Show was held from Jan. 7-14 at the Myers Park and Event Center in McKinney. Students from several...

read more
Local distillery opens downtown tasting room Friday

Local distillery opens downtown tasting room Friday

Jan 18, 2023 |

A local whiskey company is set to open its doors to a spacious tasting room this week after several months of preparing the space.  Ryan Hamar, the chief executive officer of Herman Marshall Whiskey, said he is happy to bring the company to Wylie, where he...

read more
WHS musical opens Jan. 19

WHS musical opens Jan. 19

Jan 18, 2023 |

Wylie High School’s theater department is putting on a production of a musical that has seen several iterations of a freaky family since they first debuted in 1938 as a panel cartoon. This year’s winter musical is “The Addams Family,” which will start its run at 7...

read more
Property taxes due Jan. 31

Property taxes due Jan. 31

Jan 13, 2023 |

As the calendar turns over into a new year, property owners face an important deadline at the end of the month.  Wylie property owners whose taxes are not included in their monthly mortgage payment are reminded that the deadline to pay property taxes to the...

read more
Annual homeless census returns for seventh year

Annual homeless census returns for seventh year

Jan 12, 2023 |

An annual requirement for accounting local homeless populations is set to take place in the final week of the month. A Point-In-Time (PIT) Homelessness Census is required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development if federal funds are received from the...

read more
Dog park, splash pad construction planned in 2023

Dog park, splash pad construction planned in 2023

Jan 11, 2023 |

As Parks and Recreation staff navigate the new year, several new classes and parks improvements are on offer for 2023. Among the projects scheduled to take place this year are the construction of a splash pad at Community Park along with one at the Municipal Complex....

read more
Election filings open next week

Election filings open next week

Jan 11, 2023 |

Although the most recent election wrapped up in November 2022, candidates wishing to file for the May ballot will begin to do so next week when the filing window opens. In Texas, municipalities, school districts and other entities have the option to hold regular...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes