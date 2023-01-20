Glen Echo Brewing zoning case heard

A brewing company eyeing a summer opening made progress because of the approval of a special-use permit at a currently vacant downtown property.

Wylie City Council considered the permit request — which would allow a food truck park, brewing use and events center — during the Tuesday, Jan. 10, regular meeting as part of a docket that included three other public hearings for zoning cases. The permit would also grant an exemption to the requirement that Glen Echo Brewing be at least 300 feet away from a church, school or daycare facility or another business serving alcohol.

The applicant, Steve Schoenekase, said he envisions his business as a future gathering place downtown for residents and non-residents alike.

“It’s a place where people come with their friends, family and dog, and they come and hang out,” Schoenekase said. “It’s very different from your traditional bar where you go to drink; this is a place where you come to hang out.”

Because the business is downtown, he said that he plans to add a sign using a “historic font” to help maintain the aesthetic of Wylie’s historic downtown. Deputy City Manager Renae Ollie said the city’s Historic Review Commission unanimously approved the proposal for Glen Echo Brewing because it will add value to the existing structure.

“To me, putting that sign on adds that old kind of character to it as opposed to putting a fresh new neon sign or fancy modern sign,” Ollie said. “What the Historic Review Commission really focused on was the enhancement of bringing it to look better than it does right now.”

However, Scott Williams said he was concerned about the lack of on-site parking and the removal of existing parking in front of the building. Director of Community Services Jasen Haskins said there are 22 off-street parking spaces within 150 feet and 75 spots within 300 feet of the proposed site.

Schoenekase said a small walking commute is expected by his potential clientele, adding that removing half his patio area for limited on-site parking would not yield desirable results.

“The existing pad only has eight spaces,” Schoenekase said. “Even if you preserve those eight spaces, it doesn’t really move the needle. If you cut that in half, the patio is no longer usable because you’re only 12 feet from the building.”

