Wylie ISD students excel at livestock show

by | Jan 19, 2023 | Latest

Last week, several students from Wylie High School and Wylie East High School showcased their talents at a county livestock show.

The Collin County Junior Livestock Show was held from Jan. 7-14 at the Myers Park and Event Center in McKinney. Students from several Collin County schools paraded their livestock around the show ring at the week-long show featuring goats, sheep, chickens, cattle, horticulture, rabbits and agricultural mechanics.

The rabbit show kicked off Saturday, Jan. 7, with several Wylie East and Wylie High students in the ring. Wylie East competitor Kate Nelson showed the 12th place rabbit in the lightweight market pen division.

In the breeding rabbit division Myra Wied won first place for her blanc de hotot and second place for her French lop. Kaitlyn Timbes showed first place miniature lop rabbit in the best of variety and best of opposite sex while Jack Meyer Marietta showed the first-place winner in best of variety, miniature lop. Rylie Reed showed the fourth place Netherland dwarf rabbit in the breeding rabbit division.

Wylie High competitor Allissya Bowen showed a first-place Polish doe while Lily Crump won first place in the best of variety and best of opposite sex for her buck French lop. Hallie DuPlessis won first place for best of breed and best of variety for her Holland lop solid buck and second place for her Netherland dwarf buck. 

Isabelle Hargrove won first place in best of breed and best of variety for her French lop doe and Ava Lynn took the same honors for her miniature lop buck.

Jake Podlucky was named the grand champion for overall market rabbits and reserve grand champion for heavyweight market rabbits. He also showed the first-place rabbit, a dwarf papillion buck, a seventh place Holland lop solid buck and a first place Holland lop broken buck. Jake also had the first and third place rabbits in the senior broken doe division, first place junior Holland lop broken doe and finished 14th in the initial heavyweight market rabbit pen.

Morgan Podlucky showed a first place Californian buck, ninth place Holland lop solid senior buck, the first, fourth and fifth Holland lop solid senior does and a second place Holland lop solid junior doe. Morgan also placed 15th in the heavyweight market pen and was named grand champion in the senior showmanship competition.

Wyatt Richardson finished 17th in the heavyweight market rabbit pen.

In the agricultural mechanics competition, Wylie High competitor Chase Marrow finished in fifth place.

For the full story, see the Jan. 18 issue of The Wylie News.

