WHS musical opens Jan. 19

Wylie High School’s theater department is putting on a production of a musical that has seen several iterations of a freaky family since they first debuted in 1938 as a panel cartoon.

This year’s winter musical is “The Addams Family,” which will start its run at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, inside the auditorium at Wylie High School. Two more shows will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 20-21 along with a 2 p.m. matinee Jan. 21.

Tickets cost $15 for students and $20 for adults to see a musical inspired by the iconic television show and later transposed into popular films and a spin-off Netflix series. This year’s production involves 132 students from the cast and crew to the pit orchestra.

Maggie Smith, a senior portraying Morticia, said she appreciates how the cast is able to create its unique version of the Addams family, especially as so many characterizations exist.

“It’s really cool to watch all the different versions and create our own characters but also draw inspiration from others,” Maggie said.

Erick Cestelos, a junior playing Gomez, said he enjoyed portraying his character’s quirks throughout the musical.

“He’s very out there and himself,” Erick said. “He embraces every aspect about his family and who he is, and he doesn’t shy away from what makes him who he is.”

The main plot of the musical focuses on Wednesday Addams and her struggles to introduce her boyfriend to her “strange family.” Wylie High School Theater Director Polly Harrison said she and members of the choir, band, orchestra and dance departments chose the musical because they connect with introducing a significant other to an embarrassing family.

To purchase tickets in advance of the show, visit the Wylie High theater website.

For the full story, see the Jan. 18. issue of The Wylie News.