Subscribe
Kaledek

WHS musical opens Jan. 19

by | Jan 18, 2023 | Latest

Wylie High School’s theater department is putting on a production of a musical that has seen several iterations of a freaky family since they first debuted in 1938 as a panel cartoon.

This year’s winter musical is “The Addams Family,” which will start its run at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, inside the auditorium at Wylie High School. Two more shows will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 20-21 along with a 2 p.m. matinee Jan. 21.

Tickets cost $15 for students and $20 for adults to see a musical inspired by the iconic television show and later transposed into popular films and a spin-off Netflix series. This year’s production involves 132 students from the cast and crew to the pit orchestra.

Maggie Smith, a senior portraying Morticia, said she appreciates how the cast is able to create its unique version of the Addams family, especially as so many characterizations exist.

“It’s really cool to watch all the different versions and create our own characters but also draw inspiration from others,” Maggie said. 

Erick Cestelos, a junior playing Gomez, said he enjoyed portraying his character’s quirks throughout the musical.

“He’s very out there and himself,” Erick said. “He embraces every aspect about his family and who he is, and he doesn’t shy away from what makes him who he is.”

The main plot of the musical focuses on Wednesday Addams and her struggles to introduce her boyfriend to her “strange family.” Wylie High School Theater Director Polly Harrison said she and members of the choir, band, orchestra and dance departments chose the musical because they connect with introducing a significant other to an embarrassing family.

To purchase tickets in advance of the show, visit the Wylie High theater website.

For the full story, see the Jan. 18. issue of The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

Related News

Property taxes due Jan. 31

Property taxes due Jan. 31

Jan 13, 2023 |

As the calendar turns over into a new year, property owners face an important deadline at the end of the month.  Wylie property owners whose taxes are not included in their monthly mortgage payment are reminded that the deadline to pay property taxes to the...

read more
Annual homeless census returns for seventh year

Annual homeless census returns for seventh year

Jan 12, 2023 |

An annual requirement for accounting local homeless populations is set to take place in the final week of the month. A Point-In-Time (PIT) Homelessness Census is required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development if federal funds are received from the...

read more
Dog park, splash pad construction planned in 2023

Dog park, splash pad construction planned in 2023

Jan 11, 2023 |

As Parks and Recreation staff navigate the new year, several new classes and parks improvements are on offer for 2023. Among the projects scheduled to take place this year are the construction of a splash pad at Community Park along with one at the Municipal Complex....

read more
Election filings open next week

Election filings open next week

Jan 11, 2023 |

Although the most recent election wrapped up in November 2022, candidates wishing to file for the May ballot will begin to do so next week when the filing window opens. In Texas, municipalities, school districts and other entities have the option to hold regular...

read more
NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14

NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14

Jan 10, 2023 |

Individuals interested in learning more about spotting severe weather still have time to sign up for a class held in Plano this weekend. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is teaching a class about severe weather spotting Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sockwell...

read more
District provides update on WHS incident

District provides update on WHS incident

Jan 6, 2023 |

An incident involving a firearm on the campus of Wylie High School provided a scare but ultimately left no one injured. Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, a firearm was seized on campus by the school response officer, according to a Jan. 6 news release by the Wylie...

read more
Public notice access expanded by Texas newspapers

Public notice access expanded by Texas newspapers

Jan 6, 2023 |

In your community and throughout the U.S., every citizen has a right to know what its city, school district or water district is doing and how it affects their livelihood. Because of this right, public entities are required to provide advance notice to the public...

read more
Best of balloting now open

Best of balloting now open

Jan 5, 2023 |

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and Vote local. Voting for the annual Best of Wylie contest is now open and will continue through the end of the month. Whether you’ve lived in the Wylie area one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated a...

read more
County livestock show opens Jan. 7

County livestock show opens Jan. 7

Jan 5, 2023 |

Several FFA and 4-H students will step into the show ring in a culmination of months of hard work preparing animals for the show ring, and potentially an auction.  Students will parade their pigs, cattle, sheep, poultry and goats around the show ring next week to...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes