Subscribe
Kaledek

Property taxes due Jan. 31

by | Jan 13, 2023 | Latest

As the calendar turns over into a new year, property owners face an important deadline at the end of the month. 

Wylie property owners whose taxes are not included in their monthly mortgage payment are reminded that the deadline to pay property taxes to the Collin County Tax Office is Monday, Jan. 31.

Tax statements were mailed to property owners in October last year from the county tax office on behalf of entities throughout Collin County. Appraisal values were certified in July 2022 before city and school district tax rates were finalized for the current fiscal year.

In Wylie, the property tax rate is $0.562333 per $100 of assessed value. The rate for Wylie ISD is $1.3979 per $100 of assessed value.

Taxes are due upon receipt of the tax notice but may be paid without penalty and interest until Jan. 31. For property owners who may have sold last year, the individual listed as the owner Jan. 1, 2022, is responsible for the property tax.

Penalties and interest will be added to bills starting in February and increasing monthly through June 30 when they are turned over to an attorney for collection. Total penalties and interest by month are: 7% in February, 9% in March, 11% in April, 13% in May, 15% in June and 33% in July. 

Property owners who are over 65 years of age, or are disabled, can pay taxes in four equal installments. Payment months are January, March, May and July. If an installment is missed, the full penalty and interest will be applied to the original amount.

There is also a property tax deferral program that allows taxpayers to pay the amount owed at any time with a 5% yearly interest charge instead of the standard 24% interest rate applied. However, the deferrals only count for the current year and cannot be applied to any amount owed for previous years.

Wylie bills include taxes due the city, county, Wylie Independent School District and Collin College.

The tax assessor-collector office is responsible for mailing out property tax notices for all entities in the county beginning in October. These notices represent more than 50 different taxing entities within Collin County.

Property taxes payments can be made by cash, check or credit card. For credit card payments, a 2.15% service charge will be applied to the property tax bill.

Payments can be made by mail but must be postmarked before Jan. 31. Individuals should also be mindful of liens placed on properties equal to the amount of tax owed.

According to the tax assessor office, it is not recommended to wait until the end of the month to mail the payment because the post office may not postmark the envelope until Feb. 1, resulting in penalty and interest for a February payment.

The tax assessor-collector has offices located at 2300 Bloomdale Road in McKinney, 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., Suite 2000 in Frisco and 900 East Park Blvd., Suite 100 in Plano.

For more information, visit collincountytx.gov/tax_assessor.

For more stories such as these, subscribe to The Wylie News.

0 Comments

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

Related News

Annual homeless census returns for seventh year

Annual homeless census returns for seventh year

Jan 12, 2023 |

An annual requirement for accounting local homeless populations is set to take place in the final week of the month. A Point-In-Time (PIT) Homelessness Census is required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development if federal funds are received from the...

read more
Dog park, splash pad construction planned in 2023

Dog park, splash pad construction planned in 2023

Jan 11, 2023 |

As Parks and Recreation staff navigate the new year, several new classes and parks improvements are on offer for 2023. Among the projects scheduled to take place this year are the construction of a splash pad at Community Park along with one at the Municipal Complex....

read more
Election filings open next week

Election filings open next week

Jan 11, 2023 |

Although the most recent election wrapped up in November 2022, candidates wishing to file for the May ballot will begin to do so next week when the filing window opens. In Texas, municipalities, school districts and other entities have the option to hold regular...

read more
NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14

NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14

Jan 10, 2023 |

Individuals interested in learning more about spotting severe weather still have time to sign up for a class held in Plano this weekend. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is teaching a class about severe weather spotting Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sockwell...

read more
District provides update on WHS incident

District provides update on WHS incident

Jan 6, 2023 |

An incident involving a firearm on the campus of Wylie High School provided a scare but ultimately left no one injured. Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, a firearm was seized on campus by the school response officer, according to a Jan. 6 news release by the Wylie...

read more
Public notice access expanded by Texas newspapers

Public notice access expanded by Texas newspapers

Jan 6, 2023 |

In your community and throughout the U.S., every citizen has a right to know what its city, school district or water district is doing and how it affects their livelihood. Because of this right, public entities are required to provide advance notice to the public...

read more
Best of balloting now open

Best of balloting now open

Jan 5, 2023 |

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and Vote local. Voting for the annual Best of Wylie contest is now open and will continue through the end of the month. Whether you’ve lived in the Wylie area one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated a...

read more
County livestock show opens Jan. 7

County livestock show opens Jan. 7

Jan 5, 2023 |

Several FFA and 4-H students will step into the show ring in a culmination of months of hard work preparing animals for the show ring, and potentially an auction.  Students will parade their pigs, cattle, sheep, poultry and goats around the show ring next week to...

read more
Bootcamp for survivors of abuse

Bootcamp for survivors of abuse

Jan 4, 2023 | ,

Individuals struggling with the aftermath of domestic abuse need a strong peer support network where they can learn to how to make healthy choices. For that reason, Wylie Police Department Crime Victims Advocate Kisha Voss, along with domestic abuse survivor Lisa...

read more
Area food pantries see uptick in usage

Area food pantries see uptick in usage

Jan 4, 2023 |

Increases to housing, food and energy costs led to more visitors at several local food pantries throughout 2022. Karen Ellis, executive director of Amazing Grace Food Pantry said the usual annual increase in individuals coming through their doors, 30%, was surpassed...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes